New basketball tournament gives students more time to shine

Basketball

HÀ NỘI — The student basketball movement received a strong push with the launch of the 2026 Việt Nam Student Basketball Tournament (VBAS) on September 3 in Hà Nội.

Taking place on the campus of Phenikaa University, the 3x3 basketball tournament features 24 men's and women's teams from 15 universities, academies and colleges in the capital city.

The two-day tournament is organised by the Central Committee of the National Union of Students of Việt Nam (VNUS) and the Việt Nam Student Support and Development Centre.

The Việt Nam Professional Basketball League (VBA) oversees technical operations, ranging from developing training content and managing the programme to standardising training facilities. VBA coaches and players provide support, offering students the opportunity to experience a professional basketball environment.

There are 12 teams in men's and women's disciplines. They are divided into four groups of three, playing in a round robin format. The two best teams will advance to the knockout round. The finals are scheduled for September 4.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lâm Tùng, permanent vice president of the Central Committee of the National Union of Vietnamese Students, said that many sporting activities have recently been held for students at all levels.

Students are encouraged to take part in sport and maintain physical activity habits to improve their health, physical fitness and stature, as well as their mental well-being.

Tournaments including the Việt Nam Collegiate Basketball Championship and National University Basketball Championship are also opportunities for scouts to discover and nurture athletes' talents and abilities.

Basketball has seen a recent surge in popularity among young people, especially students, with many clubs and teams established and competitions organised.

VNUS and its partners aim to create more basketball platforms dedicated to students, offering opportunities to compete, socialise, hone their skills and connect with others who share the same passion.

The first VBAS is being held in Hà Nội, but its next edition is expected to expand to the entire country and become an annual competition. — VNS