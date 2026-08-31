Công An Hà Nội FC wins Vietnamese Super Cup in record-breaking victory

Anh Đức

HÀ NỘI — Công An Hà Nội FC (CAHN) completed their domestic treble with a 5-0 victory against Công An Hồ Chí Minh City FC (CAHCM) on Sunday in the 2025/26 Vietnamese Super Cup.

Mano Polking's team put up a splendid display of attack in front of their home fans, with a double from Alan Grafite along with goals from Nguyễn Đình Bắc, Brayan Perea and Frans Putros cementing The Police Team's dominating performance.

Both teams, the V.League 1 champions CAHN, and the National Cup winners CAHCM, have their best squads on the night, with national team players returning from the ASEAN Championship victory just four days earlier all registered for the squad.

The first half was like a shooting drill for CAHN, as the hosts pulled off 15 shots towards Patrik Lê Giang's goal. They opened the score early in the eighth minute, as Cao Pendant Quang Vinh crossed deep for Alan, who made a towering header.

In the 27th minute, a failed clearance by Nguyễn Phi Hoàng fell to Alan, who doubled his tally with a simple tap in.

Patrik Lê Giang, who only conceded three times throughout the entire ASEAN Championship campaign, almost doubled that number on the night, had it not been for his talent. But the reflexes was not enough to save CAHN's third goal, after Brayan Perea, also known as Koko, dribbled past him and put the ball in the empty net, in the third minute of added time.

Polking subbed in four players in the second half: Nguyễn Quang Hải, Nguyễn Đình Bắc, Đoàn Văn Hậu and Iraqi international Frans Putros. The changes gave a new wind for the attack, as Đình Bắc scored the fourth goal in the 69th minute, and Putros putting the icing on the cake with a fifth just three minutes later.

The match broke the record for the largest margin of victory in a Vietnamese Super Cup game, since its inauguration in 1999. The previous record was Đà Nẵng's 4-0 win against Xuân Thành Sài Gòn in 2012.

The win also tied CAHN with Thanh Hoá and HAGL in the Super Cup's leaderboard with two titles each.

Winning the first tournament of the season is expected to give a great boost to Mano Polking's team, as they embark on journeys in four different competitions this season, the V.League 1, the National Cup, the ASEAN Club Championship and the AFC Champions League Elite. — VNS