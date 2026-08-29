Đak Đoa expected to join national women’s football championship in 2027

Football

HÀ NỘI — Đak Đoa Commune’s women’s football team failed to win the championship but still received a milestone bonus that will help transform the squad from an amateur side into an elite team in the future.

Đak Đoa lost 1-2 to Lục Yên in the final match of the first Việt Nam Ethnic Minority Women's Football Tournament – ​​VTV Cup 2026 on August 29 in Lào Cai Province.

Despite a defeat, the team from Gia Lai Province lured attention of Đoàn Nguyên Đức, owner of the Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) FC, the two-time champions of the national premier league V.League 1.

LPBank Hoàng Anh Gia Lai Acedemy has submitted a formal proposal to the Gia Lai People's Committee, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the local authorities of Đak Đoa Commune, seeking approval to take over the team.

In the document, the academy managers expressed their admiration and pride regarding the courageous fighting spirit of the squad who showed their outstanding performance overcoming tough opponents to reach the final match. This achievement not only affirmed the players' talent but also served as a source of great pride for the province's sports movement.

In an attempt to develop their abilities and promote women's football movement in Gia Lai, acting under the authorisation of chairman Đức, the Executive Board of HAGL and the LPBank HAGL Football Academy would like to take over Đak Đoa squad. They would receive professional management, facilities, nutrition, healthcare, and modern training curricula in accordance with the standards of HAGL FC and the LPBank HAGL Academy.

Further, the club will also under a plan to compete in the national championship in 2027 season.

"The Asian Football Confederation's professional football development model encourages clubs to maintain both men's and women's teams. Chairman Đức has long envisioned a women's team but hasn't made it," said Nguyễn Tấn Anh, CEO of HAGL FC.

"Upon seeing the Đak Đoa team performing well and boasting talented players, we made a proposal, and he approved it immediately.".

Gia Lai's authorities haven't responded to Đức's proposal yet.

Việt Nam's women's team have made remarkable achievement in international arena with its participation in the World Cup 2023, four Southeast Asian championships and eight SEA Games titles.

However, the local movement hasn't developed as well as expected. Currently, only four localities – HCM City, Hà Nội, Thái Nguyên and Hà Nam – have women's football clubs. The 2026 national championship features only seven teams. — VNS