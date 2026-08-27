Việt Nam celebrate ASEAN Cup triumph

Việt Nam were crowned ASEAN Cup champions after beating Thailand in the second-legged final, sparking jubilant celebrations across the country. In Hà Nội and HCM City, thousands of fans took to the streets to celebrate the national team’s victory.
The tournament provides an opportunity for clubs, localities and sports units from across the country to assess their athletes after training, while identifying promising competitors for the national team.
After three days of competitions, Việt Nam took 120 golds, 113 silvers and 112 bronzes, a combination result of both seniors and age groups athletes, to lead the Southeast Asian Jujitsu Championships 2026's medal tally.
Việt Nam moved closer to defending their ASEAN Cup title after beating Thailand 2-0 in the first leg of the final in Bangkok on August 22, putting them in a strong position ahead of the return leg in Hà Nội.