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Việt Nam celebrate ASEAN Cup triumph

August 27, 2026 - 16:54
Việt Nam were crowned ASEAN Cup champions after beating Thailand in the second-legged final, sparking jubilant celebrations across the country. In Hà Nội and HCM City, thousands of fans took to the streets to celebrate the national team’s victory.

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