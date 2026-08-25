Vietnamese swimmers sweep regional junior championships

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese athletes gave a billiant performance, winning six gold medals at the 2026 Southeast Asian Open Water Swimming Championship on the last day of competition on August 23 in the Philippines.

In the competition for senior swimmers, Đỗ Ngọc Vinh completed a title hat trick after winning the men's 5km class in a time of 55.51min. Earlier, he won gold in the 10km and mixed relay 4x1,500m events.

Meanwhile, five golds went to young competitors.

Nguyễn Vinh Thái Bảo won the boys' 14-15 age group 5km category with a time of 57.44min.

Nguyễn Khả Nhi topped the girls' 18-19 age group 5km in 1hr 1.40min, taking her third gold of the tournament.

Trần Gia Phúc finished first in the boys' 16-17 age group 5km, clocking 56.38min.

Lê Huỳnh Tú Uyên also came first in the girls' 16-17 age group 5km. She won in a time of 1:05.57.

The last gold medal-winning performance went to Phạm Đức Trọng in the boys’ 12-13 age group 3km event. The youngest swimmer for team Việt Nam took his title after 42.17min.

In all, Việt Nam pocketed 11 golds at the fourth regional tournament, which was held from August 21 to 23 on Boracay Island. — VNS