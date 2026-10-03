Việt Nam advances to third place playoff after win against Pakistan

Anh Đức

BANDUNG — The Việt Nam national football team will face Malaysia in the third place playoff after a 4-2 victory against Pakistan on Friday.

In a match where Pakistan surprisingly took the lead, Việt Nam scored four in the second half courtesy of Nguyễn Hai Long, Nguyễn Hoàng Đức, Nguyễn Đình Bắc and Williams Minh Hoàng to complete the comeback.

After a 0-2 loss to Thailand, which eliminated them from final contention, Việt Nam needs to win against Pakistan to avoid going home early and have a chance to take home at least the bronze medal.

Two half-time substitutions changed the match at the Gelora Bung Karno. Đình Bắc and Phan Tuấn Tài came on for Nguyễn Tài Lộc and Cao Pendant Quang Vinh, and between them had a hand in all four goals — Tuấn Tài assisting twice, Đình Bắc contributing directly to three.

The first half had been a disjointed affair. Hoàng Đức returned to midfield but struggled to connect with Đỗ Hoàng Hên, while Pakistan surprised their opponents by pressing high and pushing the ball forward quickly. Their reward came in the 31st minute, when a misunderstanding between Hoàng Hên and Lê Ngọc Bảo allowed Mohib Ullah to steal in and finish low past Patrik Lê Giang. Minh Hoàng had the chance to level in first-half stoppage time but ballooned his shot over after rounding the goalkeeper.

Việt Nam needed only five minutes of the restart to respond. Tuấn Tài slipped Hai Long in behind, and the Hà Nội midfielder cut inside his marker before placing the ball into the bottom corner. In the 57th minute, Đình Bắc collected on the left, held the ball to draw a defender and laid it back for captain Hoàng Đức to sweep home with his left foot.

The lead never felt comfortable. Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh made a series of blocks and covering tackles while Lê Giang made a diving save as Pakistan exploited gaps down both flanks.

Đình Bắc settled it in the 80th minute, controlling Tuấn Tài's long pass with his right foot and finishing with his left into the near post. Pakistan pulled one back in the 88th minute when Ali Akbar Khan's shot deflected off Kaleem Ullah and beyond Lê Giang, but in the first minute of stoppage time Đình Bắc threaded a pass for Minh Hoàng to slot across goal for his first international goal.

"When the number nine came on, we knew all the trouble would start," Pakistan coach Nolberto Solano said afterwards, admitting his players had tired and left too many gaps.

The win secures second place in Group B on six points, though it came at a cost: both Hoàng Hên and Việt Anh left the field with thigh problems and are doubts for the play-off against Malaysia on October 5.

The final will be contested between hosts Indonesia and Thailand, who topped Group B despite losing 1-2 to the Philippines in their final match. — VNS