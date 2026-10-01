Kim takes responsibility after loss, says Việt Nam will be better next time

Football

HÀ NỘI — Coach Kim Sang-sik took responsibility after Việt Nam suffered a crushing 2-0 loss to Thailand in the group round of the FIFA ASEAN Cup on September 29 in Bandung, Indonesia.

Sarach Yooyen gave Thailand an early lead, before Chaiyaphon Otton sealed the win deep into stoppage time with his first international goal. Việt Nam’s first defeat in over two years comes against the same opponent who last beat them in September 2024.

Speaking to reporters at the post-match conference, Kim apologised to Vietnamese supporters and said he was responsible for the defeat in which players tried their best, but his tactics didn't work as he expected.

The Korean coach said he made different plans for each half of the match, but conceded the early goal changed everything.

Việt Nam played better in the second half after Kim strengthened his front line with experienced midfielders and sharp scorers. Although they created threatening opportunities, no goal was scored for the reigning regional champions.

"It was a regrettable result for us. We failed to score a goal, and I am very ashamed about that. Everything was arranged according to my ideas. The ultimate responsibility for this result lies with me, the head coach," Kim said.

He said the unexpected absence of his top striker Nguyễn Xuân Son due to an injury he suffered in the first match was a big blow for Việt Nam. Kim said he believes if Son had played, Việt Nam's chances of scoring would have been higher.

“If Son had been on the field, he might have scored, but that was only a possibility. In his absence, I need to remain cautious and carefully consider my player selection,” Kim said.

"The tournament hasn't ended yet. There are matches ahead. Việt Nam have experimented with and altered its lineup, though tactical preparation still shows shortcomings. We will analyse match footage, fine-tune details and address these limitations ahead of the next match. Let's wait for the result against Pakistan."

At the press conference, midfielder Đỗ Hoàng Hên said Việt Nam deserved a better result, after creating numerous chances but failing to score.

"I think we played quite well. We controlled possession and tried to implement our style of play. But right now, the important thing is to keep training. As I said, we will work to improve," he said.

After two games, Việt Nam are second in Group B with three points, and are already out of the final. Because only the group winners advance to the final, Việt Nam no longer have a chance to compete for the championship title and must instead aim for the third-place play-off.

In their next fixture on October 2, Việt Nam will play Pakistan, while Thailand will face the Philippines on the same date. — VNS