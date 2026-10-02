National championships for carom, billiards and snooker begin in Cần Thơ

CẦN THƠ — The 2026 National Billiards and Snooker Club Championships for the VTV Southern Cup and the 2026 National Youth Carom Championships started in Cần Thơ on Thursday.

The tournaments brought together 451 players from 13 teams nationwide, including Bắc Giang, Bắc Ninh, Đà Nẵng, Đồng Nai, Gia Lai, Hà Nội and hosts Cần Thơ.

Lâm Thanh Dũng, deputy director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and co-head of the organising committee, said the tournaments aim to promote billiards and snooker at the local level, assess the quality of athlete training and provide players with opportunities to improve their skills and gain competition experience.

The events also aim to identify and develop promising young players, helping build a legacy of strength in Vietnamese carom billiards.

As part of the national competition system, the tournaments are important for the development of billiards and snooker in Việt Nam. Results will contribute to the national rankings and athlete classification, while also serving to assess the professional performance and training effectiveness of participating units and localities.

This is the first time Cần Thơ has hosted the national club carom championships for the VTV Southern Cup and the National Youth Carom Championships. The events are expected to promote billiards and snooker in Cần Thơ and the Mekong Delta, while providing players with opportunities to exchange experience and improve their competitive skills.

At the joint opening ceremony for both events, the organising committee also honoured Vietnamese athletes who achieved international success in 2026. Bao Phương Vinh of HCM City won silver at the World Three-Cushion Carom Championship in France, while Nguyễn Đức Yến Sinh claimed bronze at the Women’s World Three-Cushion Carom Championship, also in France.

Both competitions will run through October 10. — VNS