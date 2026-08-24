Sơn adds two medals in Việt Nam’s gold haul at regional jujitsu champs

Jujitsu

HÀ NỘI — Đào Hồng Sơn won the last two gold medals to help Việt Nam stand on top of the Southeast Asian Jujitsu Championships 2026 which closed on August 23 in Cambodia.

The World Beach Games champion defeated teammate Phạm Văn Nam in the final of the men's 56kg Contact (a system combines full-contact striking, throwing, and ground-fighting submissions) category before beating Chew Zheng Hui of Singapore in the men's 56kg No Gi (wearing form-fitting rash guards and board shorts) event.

Other notable fighters were Đặng Đình Tùng with a gold in the men's 69kg No Gi; Lò Thị Phung with a gold in the women's No Gi 52kg and Phùng Thị Huệ in the women's 45kg Fighting (a system focused on using leverage, joint locks, and chokes rather than raw strength).

After three days of competitions, Việt Nam took 120 golds, 113 silvers and 112 bronzes, a combination result of both seniors and age groups athletes, to lead the medal tally.

The Philippines came second with 30 gold, followed by Singapore with 16 golds. — VNS