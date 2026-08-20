Kim hails improvements as Thailand await in ASEAN Cup final

Football

HÀ NỘI — National team head coach Kim Sang-sik praised his players for responding well in dealing with the shortcomings of the first leg as they booked their place in the ASEAN Cup 2026 final, saying the team deserved to face Thailand in the title decider.

Speaking after Việt Nam's 2-0 win over Malaysia in the semi-final second leg at Mỹ Đình National Stadium on Wednesday, Kim said his players had made significant improvements despite having only one day to recover and prepare for the match.

"I would like to thank my players for this victory and the fans who came to the stadium to support the team," Kim said.

"Compared with the first leg, the players performed better in the second leg and addressed the shortcomings that remained."

The victory gave Việt Nam a 4-0 aggregate win and secured their return to the ASEAN Cup final, where they will meet Thailand in a repeat of the 2024 title showdown.

Kim said the limited recovery time had forced him to make changes to his line-up in order to protect his players' physical condition.

"With only one day to rest and train, I changed some positions to ensure the players' fitness," he said.

The South Korean coach added that he was delighted to once again lead Việt Nam into the final against Thailand.

"I am honoured and happy to reach another final with the Việt Nam national team and face Thailand again," Kim said.

With the final approaching, Kim said his immediate priority was recovery rather than tactical preparation. He has already watched Thailand play, but believes restoring his players' fitness will be crucial before the two-legged final.

Among the players earning special praise from Kim was Nguyễn Đình Bắc. He played the full match on his birthday, although Kim stressed that the decision was based on his performance rather than the occasion.

Kim revealed that the team had celebrated Bắc’s birthday together at lunchtime but said the young forward would continue to be trusted in the final.

"Bắc is young, physically strong and in good form. It is not only today, he will play in the next two matches as well," Kim said.

The coach also believes Bắc has the potential to play at a higher level overseas.

"I hope Bắc can play in Asia and Europe. He needs to work harder when defending, but in attack, he already has the ability to play in those competitions," Kim said.

Kim also highlighted the form of naturalised striker Nguyễn Xuân Son, who scored both goals in the second leg after coming on as a substitute.

The coach said he hoped the striker could score three more goals in the two-leg final against Thailand. However, he was quick to emphasise that Việt Nam's success would depend on the collective effort rather than individual performances.

"Both Son and Bắc are in good form, but the other players are also making great efforts," Kim said.

He added that healthy competition within the squad could help Việt Nam become stronger as they attempt to retain their regional title.

Kim's assessment of Việt Nam's improvement was echoed in regional media coverage following the semi-final. ASEAN United FC highlighted Son's impact after he was introduced in the second half, while Singapore's The Straits Times quoted Kim as saying Việt Nam had responded positively after holding a team meeting following the first leg.

Malaysia's Bernama, meanwhile, reported that the defeat ended Malaysia's hopes of reaching the final, with Việt Nam's well-organised defence making it difficult for the visitors to overturn the deficit.

The final will now see Việt Nam face familiar rivals Thailand over two legs. The first match will be played at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok at 8pm on August 22, with the return leg scheduled for 8pm on August 26 at Mỹ Đình National Stadium.

For Kim, the challenge is now to recover his squad quickly and prepare Việt Nam for another battle with Thailand, with the defending champions aiming to retain the ASEAN Cup crown. — VNS