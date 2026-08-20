Public Security teams set sights on 2026 Asian Games

HÀ NỘI — The Public Security sports teams are stepping up preparations for the 2026 Asian Games, with a focus on key events, young athletes and closer coordination with national teams as Việt Nam seeks stronger results at major international competitions.

Public Security teams have made steady progress in recent years, with athletes and coaches increasingly contributing to Việt Nam’s national teams and global sports campaigns.

In 2024, Public Security athletes won 606 medals at domestic and international competitions, and at the Paris 2024 Olympics, shooter Trịnh Thu Vinh reached two finals and finished fourth in the women’s 10m air pistol.

At the 33rd SEA Games in 2025, Public Security athletes and coaches contributed 11 gold, nine silver and seven bronze medals.

The momentum has continued in 2026. As of August 10, athletes from Public Security teams won 689 medals at domestic competitions, including 265 golds, 177 silvers and 247 bronzes. They also secured 136 medals at international events, including 69 golds, while setting three junior national records and four national records.

These results provide a strong base as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games. At the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Public Security athletes contributed two gold medals to Việt Nam’s tally in karate and sepak takraw.

However, officials acknowledge that the sector still faces challenges, particularly in identifying young talent and building a strong next generation in some sports.

Training facilities and equipment are not yet uniform across units, while coaching needs to become more scientific and specialised, including in fitness assessment, nutrition, recovery and performance analysis. Developing a stronger pool of high-level coaches and experts is also seen as a priority.

For the 2026-2030 period, Public Security teams plan to focus resources in areas of strength, including shooting, martial arts, athletics, sepak takraw and table tennis, rather than spreading investment too thinly.

“Each key sport needs a clear pathway, from talent identification and youth training to the national team and high-performance squads. This is a fundamental solution to ensure the continuous development of Public Security,” said Senior Colonel Nguyễn Thị Thúy Thanh, vice chairwoman of the Public Security Sports Association.

The association also plans to promote the sharing of facilities, coaches, experts, sports science and competition experience.

The aim is to ensure that when Public Security athletes join national teams, they have the best possible conditions to train and compete.

Their achievements, officials say, should ultimately contribute to the common goal of improving Việt Nam’s results at the SEA Games, Asian Games and Olympics.

With a more systematic approach to talent development and targeted investment, Public Security sports hopes to strengthen its contribution to Vietnamese sport at the 2026 Asian Games and beyond. — VNS