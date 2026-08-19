Beach tennis championship is back in action after two-year absence

Beach Tennis

LÂM ĐỒNG — The 2026 National Beach Tennis Championship officially returned to the national competition system on August 18 in Lâm Đồng Province, after a two-year absence.

Part of the 2026 Sports Festival, the two-day event is being held at NovaWorld Phan Thiết in Tiến Thành Ward by the Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF) and Nove Group.

The return of the tournament has received widespread attention from athletes and supporters.

More than 50 players will compete in five categories: men's and women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles, for a bonus of VNĐ60 million (US$2,300).

Among the title favourites are men's No 1 seed Nguyễn Tuấn Linh and women's No 1 Lê Bảo Anh, both of Thanh Hóa; Trần Thụy Thanh Trúc and Huỳnh Ngọc Khánh of HCM City, Nguyễn Minh Thiên of Becamex-HCM City and Trần Minh Quân of Đà Nẵng.

“Beach tennis is an entertaining and active sport which has great potential to develop in Việt Nam, a country with a long and beautiful coastline that is really suitable for beach sports," said VTF Vice President Mai Hoài Anh.

"This championship is another playing ground for beach tennis lovers and professionals. It is also an opportunity for us to promote the sport in the community.”

Sports tourism is gradually developing in Việt Nam. The tournament is being held in Phan Thiết, which has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. It is expected to help link local tourism with sports.

Beach tennis is a fast-paced sport that combines elements of tennis and beach volleyball, played on a sand court. Originating in Italy during the 1970s, it uses a string-less paddle and a low-compression orange ball. — VNS