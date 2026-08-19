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Vietnamese players sweep 2026 ASEAN chess championship open

August 19, 2026 - 09:01
Vietnamese masters secured 113 gold medals in the 24th ASEAN+ Age-Group Chess Championships 2026 standard, blitz and rapid chess events in Singapore.

Chess

 

Vietnamese masters (in yellow) take the top four places in the Girls' U20 category at the 24th ASEAN+ Age-Group Chess Championships 2026. Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Chess Federation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam topped the 24th ASEAN+ Age-Group Chess Championships 2026, which ended on August 17 in Singapore.

Vietnamese masters secured 113 gold medals in all disciplines – standard, blitz and rapid chess  held at Singapore's Our Tampines Hub.

The players also brought home 29 silvers and 83 bronzes.

Among the successful male Vietnamese masters were Nguyễn Trần Gia Vương (U8), Bùi Đức Thiện Anh (U10), Lê Phan Hoàng Quân (U12), Nguyễn Mạnh Đức (U16), Trần Ngọc Minh Duy (U18) and Nguyễn Quốc Hy (U20).

Female champions included Nguyễn Vũ Bảo Châu (G10), Nguyễn Minh Chi (G14), Nguyễn Bình Vy (G18) and Nguyễn Hồng Nhung (G20).

The tournament featured athletes from 25 teams, including non-ASEAN federations such as China, India, South Korea and the US.

Although the tournament was for youths, many FIDE-titled masters participated as well. There were 15 Grandmasters (GM), two Women GMs, 20 International Masters and 17 FIDE Masters.

They competed in the age groups from U6 to U20, while veterans took part in the over-50, over-65, Premier and Challengers divisions. — VNS
 

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