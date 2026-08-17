Advantage Việt Nam after win in Malaysia

Anh Đức

KUALA LUMPUR Việt Nam won their first away match in Malaysian since 2016, moving a step closer towards qualification into their third consecutive ASEAN Championship final.

A goal from Nguyễn Xuân Son just before the break and an own goal by Faris Danish gave Việt Nam the upper hand before the return leg in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

While Việt Nam had a full squad to choose from, only 16 players were available for Malaysia after a brutal injury wave.

The hosts however, gave the defending champions a run for their money, with a difficult pitch to play on as well as some brave defending.

Two changes were made in the line up for Kim Sang-sik from the team that beat Cambodia 3-1 in the group stage with Nguyễn Xuân Son and Nguyễn Tài Lộc starting in place of Nguyễn Quang Hải and Nguyễn Hai Long.

The first opportunity went the way of the men in yellow. In the 35th minute, Paulo Josue controlled the ball from the deep cross, and fired at goal but his shot but saved point-blank by Lê Giang Patrik. Josue's teammate, Daryl Sham skyrocketed the rebound with an empty net in front of him.

Việt Nam had their fair share of opportunities, with topscorer Nguyễn Đình Bắc hitting the first shot on target in the 45th minute.

As both sets of fans were ready for a goalless first half but drama came in the fifth minute of added time. From a pinpoint cross by Trương Tiến Anh, an unmarked Xuân Son headed the ball into the back of the net, scoring his fourteenth goal in his fourteenth match for the national team.

Việt Nam increased the pressure in the second half. Just seconds after the restart, Nguyễn Tài Lộc had a shot blocked by the Malaysian defence. The rebound went to Xuân Son but he could not capitalise.

Fans of the Golden Star Warriors held their breath in the 62nd minute, as referee Rustam Lutfullin sent off Lê Giang Patrik for a possible denial of goalscoring opportunity. But after consultation from VAR, the referee retracted the red card.

Đỗ Hoàng Hên, Xuân Son's familiar striking partner, replaced Tài Lộc later on in the match, with Nguyễn Quang Hải and Nguyễn Hai Long also brought on to add fresh legs in attack. The team theld on to possession well and created stunning counterattacks.

The inevitable second goal came in the 86th minute, as Quang Hải sent a through ball to Nguyễn Đình Bắc. Faris Danish, who tried to clear the ball away instead deflected the ball into his own net, sealing the 2-0 victory for Việt Nam.

With this result, Kim Sang-sik extended his unbeaten streak for Việt Nam to 23 international matches. The coach however, was not too content with his team's victory.

"We scored two goals but it was a hard-fought victory," said Kim.

"We encountered difficulties in adapting to the pitch conditions, and our tactics are not truly smooth today," Kim added.

Việt Nam will play the second leg of the semifinal on Wednesday night in Hà Nội. — VNS