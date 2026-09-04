Asian managers discuss tennis issues at ATF Development Workshop

Tennis

HCM CITY — Việt Nam has for the first time hosted the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) Administrators Development Workshop where nearly 100 senior executives from continental federations and associations shared best practice methods and management strategies in HCM City.

The event, opened on September 3, serves as an interactive platform for tennis administrators to exchange knowledge, update information and discus practical plans for the near future.

It also creates opportunities for Việt Nam to strengthen international connections, paving the way to host more international tournaments in 2027.

The two-day workshop focuses on three key areas linked to pivotal issues in the development of tennis in Asia.

The primary focus is strengthening World Tennis (WT) and ATF development projects. Delegates discussed strategies to boost the reach and impact of these programs, creating more opportunities for member nations to grow the sport and build their athlete talent pools.

The second aim is raising the standard for hosting and running tournaments. This aspect centres on operations, tournament hosting, professional standards and maximising ATF initiatives. Meanwhile, cross-border collaboration remains key to building a more professional, standardised competition system.

The third is building comprehensive athlete development programme. Players need a clear pathway from their early days in tennis to hone their technique, gain match experience and steadily build toward high-level success.

Speaking at the event, Việt Nam Tennis Federation President Nguyễn Quốc Kỳ appreciated Việt Nam's right to host the workshop for the first time. All issues were of particular significance to countries, including Việt Nam, currently developing youth training systems.

“We hope the connections forged at this event will give Việt Nam more opportunities to host major international events down the road, particularly in 2027,” Kỳ said, adding that expanding international cooperation was a core goal for the host nation.

"More importantly, Vietnamese athletes will have more competitive playing grounds to sharpen their skills and gain valuable international experience.”

He added that through the workshop, Việt Nam would easily introduce its tennis scenery and movement to Asia as well as affirming its event organisation capacity to partners, promoting Việt Nam a potential destination for regional and international tennis competitions. — VNS