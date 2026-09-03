V.League 1 title race set for fierce battle

Football

HÀ NỘI — The LPBank V.League 1 2026/27 season kicks off on September 4, with Hà Nội Police, Thể Công Viettel, Hà Nội FC, Thép Xanh Nam Định and Ninh Bình among the teams setting their sights on the championship. Strong squad investment, a host of new domestic and foreign signings and a higher foreign player quota are expected to make the title race more competitive.

The opening round begins with newcomers Đồng Nai hosting Thể Công Viettel on September 4. Other notable fixtures include HCM City Police against Hà Nội FC and Thép Xanh Nam Định against Hoàng Anh Gia Lai.

Hà Nội Police start the season as one of the main title favourites, with a deep squad featuring a number of national team players, including Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh, Đoàn Văn Hậu, Nguyễn Quang Hải and Nguyễn Đình Bắc.

The team have also made a strong start to the new campaign. They beat Adelaide United 2-0 away in the AFC Champions League Two play-off before winning the National Super Cup.

Thể Công Viettel have also invested heavily in their squad. The club recruited 11 players, including four domestic players, six foreigners and one overseas Vietnamese player.

Among the notable arrivals are Doãn Ngọc Tân, Triệu Việt Hưng and Phạm Trung Hiếu, as well as foreign players Lucas Alves, Ribamar, Rimario, Andree Luiz and Hernandez Rodrigues.

The club have set ambitious targets for the season, including winning the V.League 1 title, reaching the National Cup final and finishing in the top eight of the AFC Champions League Two.

Hà Nội FC continue to rely on a core of experienced players, including Nguyễn Văn Quyết, Đỗ Hùng Dũng, Nguyễn Thành Chung and Phạm Xuân Mạnh.

Coach Harry Kewell has also brought young players onto the team, including Nguyễn Anh Tiệp and Chu Ngọc Nguyễn Lực, a member of Việt Nam’s U17 team who qualified for the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup.

The capital club have added midfielder Bùi Ngọc Long, Vietnamese-origin striker Aymeric Faurand-Tournaire and foreign player Andrew Jung, while Phạm Đức Huy has returned.

Hà Nội FC will begin their campaign away against HCM City Police on September 5.

Thép Xanh Nam Định and Ninh Bình are also expected to be in the title race.

Nam Định have retained key players such as Nguyễn Xuân Son, Nguyễn Văn Vĩ and Nguyễn Tuấn Anh and have continued to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Ninh Bình, meanwhile, have assembled an experienced side under coach Chu Đình Nghiêm. Their squad include goalkeeper Đặng Văn Lâm and players such as Hồ Tấn Tài, Nguyễn Hoàng Đức, Trương Tiến Anh, Nguyễn Tài Lộc and Lucão do Break.

One of the biggest changes in V.League 1 this season is the foreign player regulation. Each club can register up to four foreign players and use all four simultaneously in a match, one more than last season.

For clubs competing in regional and Asian competitions, including Hà Nội Police, HCM City Police and Thể Công Viettel, the registration limit has been raised to seven foreign players. However, only four can be used on the pitch at the same time.

The change is intended to help Vietnamese clubs improve their competitiveness in regional and Asian competitions. It also means foreign player recruitment is likely to play a greater role in the domestic title race.

At the same time, clubs face the challenge of maintaining youth development and financial discipline as they spend more on squad building.

With leading teams strengthening their squads and more foreign players allowed on the pitch, the 2026/27 season promises a closely contested battle at the top of V.League 1. — VNS