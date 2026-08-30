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English Premier League trophy comes to entertain Vietnamese supporters

August 30, 2026 - 21:43
Thousands of fans on August 30 gathered at Trần Nhân Tông pedestrian street in Hà Nội to admire the authentic English Premier League trophy, immerse themselves in vibrant music, and watch a thrilling Chelsea match live.

Football 

Chelsea FC fans pose with the English Premier League trophy in its visit to Việt Nam on August 30. — Photos courtesy of FPT Play

HÀ NỘI — The English Premier League trophy’s visit to Việt Nam attracted thousands of football fans in Hà Nội on August 30.

The visit is one of activities by FPT Play, the only domestic unit holding the EPL broadcast rights through the 2030-31 season, to promote the European largest tournament to Việt Nam.

This event is part of the league’s global Trophy Tour. It not only serves to build excitement for the ongoing 2026-27 season but also acts as a special gift from FPT Play to the local fan community.

The event, which was organised for the second time within nearly a decade, opened free to people at the Trần Nhân Tông pedestrian zone along with many other interactive activities and vibrant music show.

Two visitors pass by an area where EPL clubs' jersey are on display. 

The silverware which stands 104cm tall, weighs 25.4kg, and features a distinct design based on the "Three Lions" of English football.

The trophy took over seven-hundred hours of craftsmanship to complete by British royal jewelers Asprey of London (now Asprey & Garrard) in 1992. It was made using the highest quality sterling silver and silver gilt. With meticulous attention to the design brief, the trophy rests on a plinth that represents the field of play, made with semi-precious green malachite gemstone.

The imperious crowns and lions are crafted with silver gilt to complete this unique design. Each year, this iconic trophy is returned to Asprey’s silversmiths for restoration and the hand-engraving of the season’s victorious team that season.

In addition to taking photos with the trophy, fans could also enjoy mini-games and take home a range of interesting gifts.

Only seven different clubs have lifted the English Premier League trophy since the competition started in 1992 with Manchester United being the first one.

Beginning at 3pm, fans gathered together to take photos with the authentic trophy, took part in mini games for special gifts and check in with EPL's clubs in Việt Nam.

From 7pm, the area was gradually crowded when renowned artists and singers such as LyLy, Anh Tú and Trang Pháp and Kay Trần along with FPT Play's football commentators Nguyễn Ngọc Khánh and Nguyễn Huy Phước stirred up the environment with their energetic songs and stories.

Anh Tú, a 'top fan' of Chelsea FC, said he was really excited with this special honour, having opportunity to perform and stay in the same stage with the trophy in its return to Việt Nam.

Famous singers are invited to entertain supporters before their EPL watch party.

He hoped that all EPL supporters would also enjoy the night and a vibrant and thrilling Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Trang Pháp said it was her first time witnessing the trophy in person and wish her beloved Manchester United would play strong and claim the title this season.

Later on, all supporters joined in a watch party encouraging Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion, one of key matches of the EPL second round, through a giant screen. 

Football lovers can watch all EPL matches on Smart TV, Smartphone, FPT Play Box and PC/Tablet. — VNS

EPL English Premier League K+ broascast right football fpt play vff national matches broadcast right

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