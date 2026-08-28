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Nearly 350 Vietnamese athletes to vie for Asian Games medals

August 28, 2026 - 15:52
The Vietnamese contingent will take part in the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4.

Asian Games

Vietnamese athletes will compete in the 20th Asian Games in Japan. — Photo courtesy of SAV

HÀ NỘI — The Sports Authority of Việt Nam (SAV) on August 28 announced the Vietnamese sports delegation for the 20th Asian Games, with nearly 350 athletes set to compete for the national team in Japan this September.

The Vietnamese delegation will be 498 people in total, including 348 athletes and 150 coaches, managers, administrators and support staff. SAV Deputy Director Nguyễn Hồng Minh will be chef de mission.

Held every four years, the continental sporting festival will take place in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4.

Athletes will compete in 33 sports and disciplines, including athletics, swimming, weightlifting, shooting, rowing and canoeing, sepak takraw, karate, gymnastics, taekwondo, archery, boxing, wrestling, cycling, wushu, kurash, jujitsu, indoor and beach volleyball, football, judo, golf, handball, badminton, fencing, sailing, teqball, esports, break dance and mixed martial arts.

The delegation has set a target of winning at least four gold medals and placing in the top 20.

Vietnamese players will take part in a send-off ceremony on September 9 in Hà Nội before leaving for Japan.

The Aichi-Nagoya Games will feature 43 sports across 71 disciplines. There will be 469 sets of medals to hand out to Asia's most outstanding athletes.

In the previous Games in China, Việt Nam won three golds, five silvers and 19 bronzes, standing in 22nd place in the medal tally. Champions were in sepak takraw, karate and shooting. They have been asked to defend their titles in Japan. — VNS

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