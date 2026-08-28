Việt Nam set records on road to ASEAN Cup victory

Football

Thanh Hà

Amidst the fervent atmosphere created by tens of thousands of supporters, FIFA President Gianni Infantino held up the trophy before presenting it to captain Nguyễn Quang Hải.

At the same time, fireworks were set off at Mỹ Đình Stadium while red flags with yellow stars were waved ecstatically across the stands, blending with the fans' ceaseless chants of "Việt Nam is the champion".

It was the victory ceremony for the national team of Việt Nam, who won the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 after a rocky campaign that began on July 24 and ended on August 26 in Hà Nội.

"This victory is the achievement of us all, from the players to the fans," head coach Kim Sang-sik said.

"The supporters were great. The players competed hard; even when things didn't go quite as planned, they strove to overcome the challenges, stuck to the game plan and brought us joy. They played with true pride in the national team."



Việt Nam kicked off the tournament in Group A by defeating Timor Leste 7–0 away from home. Their good start, however, didn't guarantee a smooth path towards defending their position as the region's No 1 team.

The 0–0 draw with lower-ranked Singapore in the second match raised questions among experts and supporters about the team's preparation and created a major obstacle for Kim and his players. The result dropped Việt Nam to third in the standings and put their qualification for the knockout stage at risk.

However, a 3–0 win over tough opponents Indonesia in their third game not only revived their campaign but also lifted them back to the top of the group. A 3–1 victory over Cambodia in their final group-stage match then reaffirmed the reigning champions' strength.

As the top team in Group A, Việt Nam were set to play Malaysia in the semi-finals. The statistics were on Việt Nam's side, as they hadn't lost to Malaysia in the last decade. Two wins by the same 2–0 scoreline in the two-leg encounter sent Việt Nam through to the final.

Beating Thailand 2–0 at Rajamangala Stadium in the first leg gave Việt Nam a slight advantage ahead of the second leg. With huge support from home fans at Mỹ Đình, Việt Nam drew 2–2 with Thailand and successfully defended the title.

After eight matches, the champions won six, drew two and lost none. They scored 21 goals while conceding only three.

Record makers

This was the fourth time Việt Nam had won the tournament, after 2008, 2018 and 2024, but it was the first time the team had won the ASEAN Cup title on two consecutive editions.

Strikers Nguyễn Xuân Son and his young teammate Nguyễn Đình Bắc finished as the tournament's joint top scorers with five goals each. It was Son's second consecutive time as winner of the top scorer award, after he scored seven goals in the previous edition.

He also became the first Vietnamese player to achieve such a feat. The tournament's history had never before seen two Vietnamese strikers receive this award simultaneously.

Later, Bắc added the tournament's Most Valuable Player award to his honours, a belated birthday gift for the 22-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on August 19.

"We have been through a challenging competition, especially the two final matches against Thailand," said Bắc.

"Before the game, many Thai players declared their intention to bring the trophy home. However, playing at Mỹ Đình, we gave our all and kept the trophy in Việt Nam."

He said this championship title was not only a reward for the entire team but also a driving force for Vietnamese football to aim for greater goals.

"This cup is really meaningful for me as well because this is my first time competing in the regional championship. It will be a strong motivation for me to contribute more to Vietnamese football," he said.

Lê Giang Patrik was named best goalkeeper in his first tournament appearance in the national jersey. He kept clean sheets in six matches, conceding only three goals.

Captain Hải also secured his place among the tournament's legends as he became the first Vietnamese player to win the tournament three times.

Hải is among the region's most decorated players, along with Thailand's Kiatisak Senamuang, Worrawoot Srimaka, Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan and Teerasil Dangda, as well as Singapore's Shahril Ishak, trailing only record-holder Sarach Yooyen of Thailand with four titles.

By claiming regional glory for the second time, South Korean strategist Kim has joined the group of the tournament's greatest managers. The coach has won four trophies with Việt Nam in his two years and three months in the role, including the 33rd SEA Games and the Southeast Asian U23 Championship 2025.

"Winning four championships was something I never expected. I celebrated three previous times away from home, but this time I could lift the trophy at home in Việt Nam. It was really special and I am really happy," Kim said.

"I am now incredibly proud of the achievements of Vietnamese football. Right now, I just want to celebrate with the players and enjoy the victory," he said. VNS