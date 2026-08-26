Việt Nam's Army win ASEAN Armies’ Open, women's national team advance to Asian championship’s last eight

Volleyball

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's army volleyball team defended their title at the ASEAN Armies’ Open Volleyball Tournament 2026 on August 25 in Hà Nội, while the national women’s team made it into the quarter-finals of the 2026 AVC Women's Volleyball Continental Championship in China.

With a stronger and more experienced line-up, Việt Nam's Army team defeated HCM City Police 25-18, 25-18, 25-15 in an all-Vietnamese final match at the Đông Anh Gymnasium.

This was the team's second straight victory following their first in 2023 in HCM City, where they won 3-1 over the Royal Thai Army team.

Singapore and Myanmar shared third place after defeats in the semi-finals.

In addition to the team awards, the organising board also presented individual prizes to outstanding players.

Outside hitter Nguyễn Ngọc Thuân of Việt Nam was the best attacking player, while Trần Hoài Phương of HCM City Police was best setter and a player from Myanmar was voted the best libero.

Meanwhile in Tianjin, Việt Nam's national team secured a place in the quarterfinals of the continental championship.

A 23-25, 17-25, 21-25 loss to powerful Japan in their third match on August 25 was enough to make Việt Nam one of two best third-placed teams to qualify for the next knockout stage.

They had previously lost 20-25, 25-22, 21-25, 17-25 to South Korea and won 25-19, 25-12, 25-11 against Hong Kong (China) in Group C.

Việt Nam will play China in the quarterfinals on August 27. — VNS