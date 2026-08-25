'Nothing is guaranteed': Vietnamese players asked to focus on defending ASEAN Hyundai Cup title

Football

HÀ NỘI — Team Việt Nam coach Kim Sang-sik has urged his players not to rest on their laurels during the second leg of the final against Thailand in the 2026 ASEAN Hyundai Cup on August 26.

Việt Nam will host their arch rivals at Mỹ Đình Stadium in Hà Nội with an advantage of 2-0 from the first leg match four days ago in Bangkok. Midfielder Nguyễn Hai Long and captain Nguyễn Quang Hải scored for the defending champions in the second half.

Now back from Bangkok, Việt Nam are completely focused on their training and are determined to take another win to convince the entire region of their power.

"Việt Nam are in the lead after the first match, but nothing is guaranteed yet, considering that we currently have nothing in hand," Kim said at a press conference on August 25, adding that he hopes young striker Nguyễn Đình Bắc will score goals.

"We have one final match tomorrow. Our players have trained hard over the past two months to reach this final. We will strive to make tomorrow's match a beautiful one, a wonderful memory for the fans," he said.

"This achievement is the result of the collective effort of the entire team and the players. I hope the fans will come to the stadium to cheer for the team."

At the conference, Bắc said the Vietnamese players were all concentrating on the match and aim to win.

"I am happy after the first leg game, although I wasn't as good as expected because I was little tired. My teammates and I are on the ground now and will deliver our best to take another win tomorrow," said Bắc.

"Personally, I don't think about my opportunities to score a goal, but will definitely play my best if I am put on the field," he added. Bắc is one of the top two scorers of the tournament with five goals.

Việt Nam Football Federation Vice President Trần Anh Tú said the team can't afford to be complacent and will need 100 per cent focus, because Thailand are looking for payback after losing to Việt Nam in last year's final.

Thailand coach Anthony Hudson has said that his squad would win and bring the trophy home.

After the first leg, he said it was a good match for the side despite the defeat, as they were without their strongest players on home ground. Hudson noted that Thailand respect Việt Nam, but are targeting a victory.

He said that his young squad is driven by great ambition and fighting spirit, and are ready to give their all and prove their abilities. This year's tournament was tough for Thailand, but they played well, he added.

“I think all of us, the staff and players, have a huge amount of belief that the tie is still very much open and we’re looking forward to going to Hà Nội,” Hudson said.

“If I didn’t, I wouldn’t even bother getting on the aeroplane,” he said of his continuing belief in his team’s prospects.

“One goal in Hà Nội, one goal, and the tie is completely open. I believe in this group. If we can get those things and get the players to Việt Nam feeling fresh, 100 per cent, we are still in the tie and we have a chance.”

Young striker Hanafi Mama confirmed that it would be a tough game, especially as Thailand trail 2-0. His team must try to score the first goal as soon as possible to turn the situation around.

"An early goal is important, because if we can narrow the gap early we can put additional pressure on the host side. But we need to keep our eyes out for Vietnamese counterattacks while maintaining our fitness in 90 minutes," he said.

"I am confident and have received encouragement from my senior teammates. I also hope to receive support from our fans in the upcoming match."

The second leg of the final will start at 8pm and will air live on VTV and FPT Play. — VNS