Hà Nội Symphony to mark liberation anniversary

HÀ NỘI — A special two-night artistic programme titled Bản Giao hưởng Hà Nội (Hà Nội Symphony) will be held to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the capital's liberation on October 10 and honour the history and people of Hà Nội.

Following Plan 350/KH-UBND signed by Hà Nội People's Committee Vice Chairwoman Vũ Thu Hà, the first concert on October 9 will be an international music event with songs from Việt Nam and around the world, connecting contemporary music with the cultural values ​​of Hà Nội.

According to the organising committee, through its creative artistic language and modern performance style under the theme Hà Nội Flow, the programme is expected to contribute to expanding international cultural exchange and upholding Hà Nội’s stature as a City for Peace and a hub of culture, creativity and integration.

The Sun Symphony Orchestra is the lead organiser of the event, in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Security and the city's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

On October 10, the main Hà Nội Symphony event will take place at the Hồ Gươm Theatre, which includes three chapters: Thăng Long Spirit, Hà Nội Love and The Spring of the Century.

Conceived as an artistic tribute to the city's history, culture and aspirations for progress, the performance will blend classical masterpieces and iconic Vietnamese music with modern theatrical staging, taking audiences on an artistic journey from the historic autumn of 1954 to the capital's modern identity in a new era.

The symphony, performed by the Việt Nam National Symphony Orchestra, will also portray Hà Nội as a city of a thousand years of culture and civilisation, showcasing its resilience, intellect and aspiration to rise. In doing so, the performance aims to foster pride and love for the capital while inspiring a collective drive to build a cultured, civilised and modern city in this new era.

Many renowned artists will take part in the event. Among them are People's Artist and singer Tấn Minh, Associate Professor and pianist Dr Nguyễn Huy Phương, saxophonist Lê Duy Mạnh, two-stringed fiddle artist Hải Đăng and Japanese conductor Honna Tetsuji.

According to the organisers, the event will serve not only as a bridge connecting a proud past with a brilliant present, but also demonstrate Hà Nội’s vision and mettle on its journey of global integration.

The melodies resonating across the two nights of performances will instil confidence and inspire a spirit of unity and deep affection for the city of culture and tradition, civilisation, modernity and happiness. — VNS