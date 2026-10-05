World cultures shine in Hà Nội

Hà Nội became a vibrant meeting place for cultures from around the world, as thousands of people from dozens of countries gathered to celebrate cultural diversity, share traditions and promote messages of peace and friendship.
The concert entitled Celebration of Life centres on love, emotion and the beauty of life. It will open with excerpts from operas by Mozart using a refined and expressive musical language to explore the full range of human emotions.
Lâm Đồng is aiming to position tourism as a high-quality, green and sustainable spearhead sector, leveraging its diverse landscapes, cultural heritage and coastal assets to attract more visitors and investment.
The colours of Vietnamese and South Korean culture came together on Phú Quốc Island in An Giang Province on Saturday evening as the island hosted the 2026 Việt Nam-South Korea Cultural Day, celebrating 34 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Named after renowned painter Bùi Xuân Phái (1920–88), whose iconic paintings of Hà Nội gained international recognition, the awards recognise works, ideas and initiatives that reflect the love and creativity inspired by the capital.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngô Lê Văn, who is also Chairman of the Việt Nam National Commission for UNESCO, has spotlighted Việt Nam's role as host of the Asia-Pacific Dialogue on Heritage and Authenticity.