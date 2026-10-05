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World cultures shine in Hà Nội

October 05, 2026 - 15:51
Hà Nội became a vibrant meeting place for cultures from around the world, as thousands of people from dozens of countries gathered to celebrate cultural diversity, share traditions and promote messages of peace and friendship.

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