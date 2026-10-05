Digital transformation elevates Đồng Nai tourism

ĐỒNG NAI — Đồng Nai City has identified digital transformation as a key driver for strengthening its tourism brand.

The municipal Culture, Sports and Tourism Department has accelerated the use of technology to promote of Đồng Nai's cultural heritage and people, create distinctive tourism products and enhance visitors’ experiences when exploring the city.

The department has built virtual reality tours and integrated QR codes at relic sites, such as the Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh Tomb and Temple in Trấn Biên Ward, which honours Marquis Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh (1650-1700), who established Việt Nam's sovereignty in the southern region; the An Hòa Communal House in An Hòa Ward, where the Kỳ Yên Festival is held to express gratitude to ancestors; and the Hàng Gòn Megalithic Tomb in Hàng Gòn Ward.

The technology gives visitors easy access to detailed information about the relics.

The use of technology also brings heritage closer to the community, especially the younger generation, through livestreaming and the sharing of images and videos of traditional rituals and heritage values on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

According to Lê Trường Sơn, vice chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Đồng Nai is implementing several measures to develop tourism, focusing on digital transformation, regional linkages, media promotion and tourism products combined with sports.

The city will expand cooperation with other cities and provinces, particularly in the Southeast and Southwest regions, to share management experience and build interprovincial tourist routes.

The city will participate in major tourism events such as international tourism fairs in Hà Nội and HCM City.

It will also host familiarisation trips for businesses and media organisations, and encourage travel agencies to develop high-quality tour packages at preferential prices.

In addition, Đồng Nai is promoting cultural and sports events, encouraging organisations to organise races at the city's destinations such as the Đồng Nai Nature and Culture Reserve, Cát Tiên National Park and Bà Rá Mountain

The city is ready to host national-level tournaments such as the U23 Volleyball Championship, Youth Sepak Takraw Championship and the National Youth Muay Thai Championship.

After the merger with the neighbouring province of Bình Phước, Đồng Nai has a rich intangible cultural heritage with around 400 festivals and rituals held annually and attracting thousands of domestic and international visitors

Most of them are associated with local monuments, communal houses, pagodas and shrines.

Đồng Nai has six elements of national intangible cultural heritage, including the Dua tpeng (Phá bàu) Festival of the Khmer ethnic people in Lộc Hưng Commune, the Bà Rá Temple Festival in Phước Long Ward, the Cầu Bông (Praying for Harvest) Festival, the Ông Pagoda Festival, the Death Anniversary of Marquis Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh in Trấn Biên Ward and the Sayangva (Rice God Worship) Festival of the Chơro ethnic minority group in Đồng Nai.

Đồng Nai's cultural life is also reflected in traditional festivals of the Tày, Dao, Khmer and Hoa ethnic groups, as well as traditional boat races on the Đồng Nai River, creating distinctive tourism products that reflect the city's cultural diversity. — VNS