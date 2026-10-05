WeFamily Awards honour inspiring parents in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Inspiring stories were shared and individuals and families were honoured for spreading positivity through their dedication to parenthood, family care and child-rearing at the WeFamily Awards in Hà Nội on October 4.

Organised by KidsPlaza and aFamily under the theme 'Extraordinary, Mom!', the ceremony brought together artists, content creators and influential figures from the parenting community.

The annual programme aimed to spread the message of a parenting journey filled with love, while honouring humanistic values, modern mindsets, family responsibility and practical sharing within the family.

With the message 'No one has to be alone on the journey of raising a child', the award broadened the perspective on what made a mother extraordinary.

This could manifest as a mother's resilience in the face of adversity, or it could be the simplest of things, such as little daily tasks like caring for one’s child, accompanying them as they grow and taking the time to care for oneself while continuing to pursue a career and personal aspirations.

The programme also aimed to alleviate the pressure to live up to the 'perfect mother' ideal while encouraging family members to share the responsibilities of childcare.

KidsPlaza CEO Đỗ Thị Duyến said that after more than 18 years of accompanying families, the company realised that raising a child was a journey defined by sacrifice, companionship and values ​​that couldn't be measured in mere numbers.

"An extraordinary mother is not necessarily someone in the spotlight. Rather, she is the mother who quietly cares for her child – staying awake through sleepless nights of sickness, sharing in their pain and willingly setting aside her own personal desires to nurture them," Duyến said.

The WeFamily Awards 2026 presented awards in four categories: Extraordinary Mom!, Million-View Mom, We Have Each Other and Carefree Mom-to-Be. The results were determined based on a 50/50 split between community votes and scores from the judging panel.

Submissions were evaluated based on criteria regarding authenticity, ethical standards and alignment with the award's message. Content featuring children also had to uphold children's rights and ensure propriety and safety.

Among the winners were singers Ngọc Khuê and Đăng Khôi, Vidhia Rahma and Đoàn Minh Anh.

Đăng Khôi shared his belief that a family does not need to be perfect. What matters most is that its members always stand by one another, he said.

His wife, Thủy Anh, also reflected on their 20-year journey filled with joy and challenges, noting that the companionship of their parents and children served as the foundation enabling the family to move forward together. — VNS