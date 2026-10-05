Vietnamese cultural colours shine in Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW — The Vietnamese Consulate General in Vladivostok, in coordination with the city authorities, held Vietnam Day in Russia’s Far East 2026 on October 3, bringing Vietnamese cultural, economic and tourism highlights to local residents and international visitors.

The event, the first of its kind in Russia’s Far East, drew representatives from the Primorye and Vladivostok authorities, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s representative office in Primorye region, the diplomatic corps, the Primorye Friendship Association with Vietnam, the Vietnamese community, and a large number of local residents.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Consul General Nguyễn Việt Kiên highlighted the Far East as Russia’s gateway to the Asia-Pacific and a region with longstanding friendship between Việt Nam and Russia. Vladivostok is also where President Hồ Chí Minh visited three times, he noted.

The event aimed to introduce Vietnamese culture, people, cuisine, tourism and economic potential to Russian people, while creating new opportunities for cooperation in culture, trade, tourism and other fields, Kiên said.

He expressed his hope that the event would bring Việt Nam closer to people in Vladivostok and the Far East through music, cultural activities, cuisine, folk games and stories about the country’s tourism and economic potential. It is also intended to highlight the Vietnamese community’s contributions to the sustainable development of Vladivostok and the region.

The cultural programme opened with a drum performance by students from Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU), followed by an Áo Dài Festival – Colours of Việt Nam showcasing the development of the traditional Vietnamese dress from the áo tứ thân (four-panel dress) of the 17th century and áo ngũ thân (five-panel dress) of the 19th century to modern styles.

Vietnamese and Russian models presented a range of traditional áo dài, celebrating the elegance and distinctive beauty of Vietnamese culture.

The programme also featured Vietnamese folk dances, Vietnamese songs, a violin performance and a traditional martial art performance displayed by Vietnamese and Russian students and Russian artists.

Following the performances, visitors explored festival stalls and savoured Vietnamese specialties such as phở, nem, bánh mì, coffee and dried fruit. They also experienced Vietnamese culture through traditional activities, including Đông Hồ folk painting and bamboo dancing.

The event attracted strong interest from local authorities, residents, media and the Vietnamese community, helping deepen mutual understanding and expand cooperation between Việt Nam and Russia’s Far East.

The success of the event is expected to pave the way for regular cultural exchanges and cooperation, bringing Việt Nam’s people, culture and opportunities closer to international audiences, particularly in Russia’s Far East, and contributing to the Việt Nam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. — VNA/VNS