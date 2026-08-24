LPBank, FPT Play pledge to support national V.League 1

Football

HÀ NỘI — Lộc Phát Việt Nam Bank (LPBank) will continue as the main sponsor of the V.League 1 2026-27 season following a signing ceremony held in Hà Nội on August 24.

It is the third season in a row that LPBank has accompanied with the national premier football league and the FPT Telecom's FPT Play as a broadcast partner.

Addressing at the event, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Việt Nam Professional Football Company (VPF) said the 2026-27 season would be a year of new experience and higher quality of organisation and expertise.

The sponsorship of LPBank, FPT Play, clubs, partners, media and supporters would help lift the Vietnamese football position in the international arena.

Bùi Thái Hà, vice chairman of the Board of Directors at LPBank, said: “This deal demonstrates our long-term commitment to the sport in general and football in particular. We aim to foster national pride and spread the love for football across the country. The 2026-27 season promises exciting matches and new milestones. We hope the tournament will elevate the quality of play and deliver emotionally charged contests.”

Reviewing the previous season, Trần Quý Long, head of FPT Play's Sports Department, said last year the national league garnered hundreds of millions of searches, views, and followers across various platforms. Furthermore, total stadium attendance surpassed the one-million mark. Growing interest was evident not only in digital engagement but also in the packed stands.

He believed that the upcoming season's matches will be taken care better to bring higher quality images, videos and clips to supporters while the tournament's graphics, logo, visual identity system and slogan World Game, Our Festival will be in new designs to serve the league's stronger development in new period.

The season will begin with the National Super Cup match between V.League 1 champions Hà Nội Police and National Cup winner HCM City Police at the Hàng Đẫy Stadium in Hà Nội on August 30.

The V.League 1 will be organised on September 4 to May 22, 2027 while the V.League 2 will be held on September 11 to May 16, 2027. The National Cup will be from September 18 to May 30, 2027. — VNS