Stewed duck with dried tangerine peel is a traditional dish from Guangdong Province, China, belonging to Cantonese cuisine. With duck meat and dried tangerine peel as the main ingredients, traditional Chinese medicine practitioners believe it has the effects of strengthening the spleen, stimulating the appetite, drying dampness and resolving phlegm, facial puffiness and limb swelling.

Ingredients

Half a duck

1 piece of dried tangerine peel

3 large slices of ginger

3 bay leaves

1 tbsp Chu Hou paste

Seasonings

2 tsp light soy sauce

1 tsp dark soy sauce

1 tsp oyster sauce Rock sugar (to taste)

INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare the peel: Soak the dried tangerine peel in warm water for 20-30 minutes until soft, then cut it into thin strips.

Blanch the duck: Place the chopped duck pieces into a pot of cold water, bring to the boil for 2 minutes to remove impurities, then rinse them with water.

Sauté aromatics: Heat a little oil in a wok or pan. Sauté the ginger, green onions and tangerine peel strips until fragrant.

Braise: Add the duck pieces to the pan and sear lightly. Pour in the soy sauce, cooking wine, rock sugar and water. Bring to the boil, then lower the heat.

Simmer: Cover and simmer on low heat for 40-45 minutes until the duck meat is exceptionally tender and the sauce has reduced into a rich glaze. Chop and serve warm with the savoury sauce spooned over the top. VNS