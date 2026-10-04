SBC 2026 kicks off basketball season for amateur and pro athletes

Basketball

HCM CITY — The Saigon Pro-Am Basketball Cup 2026 brought by VNPAY (SBC 2026) is witnessing the strongest clubs fight for national final slots in HCM City.

Held at the Hồ Xuân Hương Gymnasium, the tournament is the last qualifier of the Vietnam Pro-Am Basketball Championship 2026 (VBC 2026), the nation's largest tournament where amateur and professional athletes compete on the same court.

The competition features 10 clubs from HCM City and surrounding localities. They will compete in two groups of five in a round robin format until October 6.

The best four teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals. The final will be held on October 11.

The final four teams will take their slots at the VBC 2026 which is scheduled in December.

More than just a competition, SBC 2026 is also a stage of entertainment for supporters who are treated with explosive performances by singer Toki Thành Thỏ and artist It’s CHARLES along with a Meet and Greet event with their favourite players.

The tournament also welcomed Sheila Rasu, head of Southeast Asia and Asia Marketing at the National Basketball Association (NBA) in the opening ceremony on October 2. Her presence demonstrated the NBA's increasing interest in the Vietnamese basketball market.

SBC 2026 is held by New Sports under sponsorship of VNPAY and is broadcast live on VTVcab's On Sports News channel and the tournament's fanpage. — VNS