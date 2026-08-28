Việt Nam make up nearly 700-day unbeaten run, jump up in FIFA ranking

Football

HÀ NỘI — The regional championship marked Việt Nam’s 26th consecutive international match unbeaten under coach Kim Sang-sik, extending their impressive run to nearly 700 days without defeat — a remarkable record in the team’s history.

Việt Nam completed a 4-2 aggregate win over Thailand in the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 on August 26 in Hà Nội.

Their amazing result began on October 12, 2024, five months after Kim signed his two-year contract with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), when Việt Nam were tied 1-1 by India in a friendly match.

Then, under the 'dark magic' of the South Korean coach, they passed through 685 days with 22 wins and four draws through regional and continental arenas such as the ASEAN Cup 2024, Asian Cup 2027's qualifier, ASEAN Cup 2026 and many international friendlies.

The streak seemed to have come to an end after their 0-4 loss to Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil during the Asian Cup 2027's qualifier last June. However, due to Malaysian players fake document problem, the Asian Football Confederation awarded Việt Nam a 3-0 win, maintaining Kim's great streak until today.

Over the last two years, Việt Nam have beat many teams including arch-rivals Thailand and Malaysia three times and Indonesia twice.

Meanwhile, Kim overcame renowned counterparts working in Asia such as South Korean Shin Tae-yong and English John Herdman of Indonesia, and Japanese Masatada Ishii and English Anthony Hudson of Thailand.

Việt Nam also didn't give Nepal and Bangladesh any chance to earn a single point during their meets in the Asian Cup 2027 qualification round.

Reflecting on the regional achievement, Kim said the two ASEAN Cup titles in 2024 and 2026 represented a great achievement for Vietnamese football, but stressed that they were the result of the players’ hard work and dedication.

“Winning these two championships is because of the efforts of the players,” said Kim, who becomes the fifth coach to secure back-to-back titles and the first to do so with Việt Nam. “I think Vietnamese football is still growing and through these matches we will become stronger and stronger.”

In addition to his success with the senior team, Kim also secured high result with the junior squad. He led Việt Nam to victory at the 33rd SEA Games 2025 and finished fourth in the AFC Asian U23 Cup 2026.

Following their ASEAN Cup success, Việt Nam received remarkable points and will jump one step to No 98 place in the world in the next FIFA's announcement in September.

Kim and players have several days rest before they begin a new campaign at the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 next month.

The tournament is expected to feature stronger squads as it is being held during a FIFA international window, allowing all teams to field their best players. — VNS