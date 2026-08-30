Northern Vovinam Championships open in Quảng Ninh

QUẢNG NINH — The third Northern Vovinam (Vietnamese traditional martial art) Championships 2026 opened in Quảng Ninh on Saturday, bringing together more than 200 athletes from 10 northern provinces and cities.

The athletes are competing in three age groups — 12-15, 16-18 and 19-35 — in performance, combat and Vovinam music events.

The tournament offers 76 sets of medals across the three disciplines.

The event is organised by the Quảng Ninh Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in coordination with the Vovinam Federation. It aims to provide athletes with opportunities to compete, exchange experience and improve their skills, while assessing the development of Vovinam training and coaching in localities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Thanh Tùng, Deputy Director of the department, said Quảng Ninh considers culture and sports an important foundation for investment in people and sustainable development.

The province has promoted mass sports activities, with more than 42 per cent of its population exercising regularly and more than 1,300 grassroots sports clubs.

Vovinam has become increasingly popular in the province, helping practitioners improve their health, physical fitness, willpower and discipline, he said.

The participation of more than 200 athletes from 10 localities reflects the growing Vovinam movement in northern Việt Nam and the tournament's development after two previous editions.

The championships are also expected to help identify and develop promising athletes for the national sports team, while strengthening exchanges and solidarity among localities.

The event forms part of Quảng Ninh's efforts to promote sports and showcase the province as a dynamic, modern and culturally distinctive destination. — VNS