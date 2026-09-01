Việt Nam coach blames inexperience after 3-0 loss to North Korea

HÀ NỘI — Head coach Yutaka Ikeuchi blamed a lack of experience, lapses in defensive awareness and a loss of balance in the second half for Việt Nam’s 3-0 defeat to North Korea in their opening match of the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers.

Việt Nam suffered the defeat at Việt Trì Stadium in Phú Thọ Province on Monday in Group C.

Ikeuchi said his players had followed the tactical plan relatively well in the first half, focusing on maintaining a solid defensive shape while looking for opportunities to counter-attack and limiting pressure from their opponents.

“In the first half, I think the whole team played according to our initial plan. We were a little more defensive and waited for chances to counter-attack. Although we could not score, the players did relatively well defensively,” Ikeuchi said.

The game changed after the break, however, with North Korea scoring three goals in quick succession.

According to the Japanese coach, the team’s lack of experience became more evident as the match progressed. After conceding two quick goals, Việt Nam grew impatient, pushed more players forward and lost the balance they had maintained in the first half.

“The two quick goals affected our mentality. We became impatient, pushed higher in attack and lost our balance,” he said.

Ikeuchi also acknowledged that fitness affected the team’s ability to maintain their approach, but said it was not the only factor. A decline in defensive awareness, individual mistakes and a lack of competitive experience also contributed to the defeat.

He said several players had not been playing full 90-minute matches regularly for their clubs, adding that the lack of experience in high-intensity competitive games was an issue the coaching staff would need to address.

Việt Nam still have two matches remaining. Ikeuchi said the team would review the opening defeat and work with the analysis staff to prepare for their games against Palestine and Iran.

Ikeuchi also apologised to the fans who turned out at Việt Trì Stadium, saying the team had failed to deliver the result they had hoped for.

“The tournament is not over. We still have chances ahead and will prepare well to target victories in the remaining two matches,” he said.

Việt Nam will face Palestine on September 3 and Iran on September 6.

The 2027 AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifiers feature 32 teams divided into eight groups. The eight group winners and seven best runners-up will advance to the finals. Việt Nam must finish at least second in Group C to keep their qualification hopes alive. — VNS