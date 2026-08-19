Việt Nam step up preparations for Asian Games

Football

HÀ NỘI — After nearly a week in camp, the Vietnamese women’s football team are gradually adapting to head coach Hoàng Văn Phúc’s training programme as they fine-tune their tactics for the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20), to be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4.

The team have stepped up training with a focus on fitness, competitive drills and tactical work. The coaching staff are also working on formations and counter-attacking options against different opponents in their group.

Defender Lê Thị Diễm My said it was her first time working under Phúc, describing the sessions as demanding and fast-paced.

“The exercises are carried out at a high intensity, with a lot of competitive drills. The coaches are also working on tactical issues and gradually putting the team together,” My said.

She said Phúc was serious in his work, while also creating a comfortable atmosphere for the players. During tactical sessions, however, the team were required to maintain a high level of concentration and discipline.

“Coach Phúc has started working on formation and counter-attacking moves. The whole team are also being guided on how to play against different opponents such as Japan, Chinese Taipei and Thailand,” My said.

Việt Nam are drawn with Japan, Chinese Taipei and Thailand in Group A at ASIAD 20, with Japan considered the strongest side in the group.

My said Việt Nam, Thailand and Chinese Taipei were more evenly matched. Việt Nam previously faced Chinese Taipei at a tournament in Australia and lost, but My said she believes the team could earn a better result with proper preparation.

“We will give our best and fight for a place in the next round,” she said.

As for Thailand, My said the team has a mix of young and experienced players, so Việt Nam will need to continue improving and prepare thoroughly in the remaining days before the Games.

Experience and youth

Several experienced players are absent from Việt Nam’s ASIAD squad, increasing the responsibility on players who have spent more time with the national team.

My said she did not see this as pressure, but as an opportunity to support the younger players and help maintain team spirit.

“As one of the senior players, I will try to set an example and help the younger players with the things they still need to improve,” she said.

The women’s team have also followed the Vietnamese men’s side during their ASEAN Cup campaign. Some players attended matches and saw strong support from fans in the stands.

My said the atmosphere provides additional motivation for the women’s team as they continue their own preparations.

Việt Nam will spend the remaining days working on fitness, tactical plans and coordination between the lines.

With three challenging opponents in their group, the team hope their preparations under Phúc will help them secure a place in the next round at ASIAD 20. — VNS