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Cần Thơ advances digital transformation in cultural sector

September 08, 2026 - 09:00
The Cần Thơ City’s People’s Committee has issued an implementation plan for digital transformation in the city’s cultural sector by 2030.
Chương Thiện Victory Monument in Cần Thơ City. The city plans to digitise the special national historical heritage site as part of its cultural digital transformation plan by 2030. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Hằng

CẦN THƠ — Cần Thơ City’s People’s Committee has issued an implementation plan for digital transformation in the city’s cultural sector by 2030.

The plan follows the Communist Party of Việt Nam’s Resolution 80 on the development of Vietnamese culture and Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation.

The plan aims to strengthen the application of digital technologies in cultural activities and heritage preservation, build a digital data ecosystem for the city’s cultural sector and enhance the efficiency of state management and the quality of public services.

The city aims to digitise the Chương Thiện Victory Monument, a special national heritage site, and 31 other national historical and cultural relics in 2026.

By 2030, the city also plans to digitise đờn ca tài tử music, a UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage, 15 national intangible cultural heritage elements, provincial-level relics and intangible cultural heritage elements and national treasures and artefacts preserved in museums.

All this data will be added to the city’s digital data ecosystem for the cultural sector and its tourism portal.

Cần Thơ will boost the use of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), 3D technology and other advanced technologies to manage, preserve cultural heritage, support heritage education and create virtual tours of museums and heritage sites.

The city will develop digital media content to introduce its history, culture and people on multimedia platforms, as well as digital cultural products and services linked to trade promotion and the development of the digital economy.

The city also aims to support organisations and individuals in using digital platforms to create and trade cultural products and services. — VNS

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