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Quảng Trị applies technology to preserve Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng heritage

September 08, 2026 - 08:23
Science and technology are being applied to the management and conservation of Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park, with digital tools supporting forest protection, biodiversity monitoring, scientific research and tourism development.
A camping and experience model at Phong Nha Valley in Phong Nha Commune, Quảng Trị Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG TRỊ — Science and technology are being applied to the management and conservation of Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park, with digital tools supporting forest protection, biodiversity monitoring, scientific research and tourism development.

For the 2026-2030 period, the park's management board has drawn up a plan in line with Resolution No 57-NQ/TW. The plan focuses on modernising management through digital databases, artificial intelligence (AI), GIS, remote sensing and other technologies.

The applications are expected to improve conservation work while helping promote the outstanding values of the World Natural Heritage Site and develop smart, sustainable ecotourism.

Modernising management

The plan identifies science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as important tools to improve the management capacity of the park.

Key tasks include upgrading information technology infrastructure, developing specialised databases and digital platforms, and applying advanced technologies to forest management, biodiversity conservation and scientific research.

The park will also develop systems for smart forest management and smart ecotourism, strengthen information security and train staff in digital skills. Cooperation with agencies, organisations and businesses will be promoted to support research and technology transfer.

The total estimated funding for the plan is VNĐ51 billion (US$1.96 million).

Camera traps combined with Wildlife Insights, an AI-based platform, are among the technologies being used to monitor wildlife in the park.

The limestone mountain terrain makes conventional wildlife surveys difficult to conduct continuously and on a large scale. Camera traps can collect data over long periods, providing information on species composition, frequency of occurrence and population trends, particularly for large mammals and nocturnal species that are difficult to observe directly.

Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng National Park covers 123,326ha and has 15 habitat types. Evergreen forests account for 93.5 per cent of its forest area. Its limestone mountain forests are considered the largest in Southeast Asia and support rich biodiversity.

The park has also developed a database of plant species and uses WebGIS to manage spatial and non-spatial information. The system helps integrate species data for the conservation of valuable genetic resources.

Drones equipped with cameras and mapping software are used to collect information, assess damage caused by natural disasters and support forest management and protection.

Promoting heritage through digital platforms

Digital platforms are also being used to communicate information about Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng and raise public awareness of heritage conservation.

The park and local authorities use social media, smart tourism applications and digital media products to promote the heritage and tourism products, while disseminating policies, laws, international conventions and UNESCO recommendations on heritage protection.

The work also encourages people living in the park’s buffer zone to participate in conservation.

Quảng Trị is studying measures to strengthen the international profile of Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng, including seeking recognition under international programmes and potential designations such as UNESCO Global Geopark and the IUCN Green List.

By bringing technology into management, conservation and promotion, Quảng Trị aims to protect the global values of Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng while making the heritage a stronger foundation for sustainable tourism and local development. — VNS

NQ57 culture digital transformation science technology

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