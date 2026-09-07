Đăng Khôi represents Việt Nam in Silk Way Star Season 2 competition

HÀ NỘI — Đăng Khôi is Việt Nam’s representative among 12 artists competing in the second season of the international music competition Silk Way Star in China.

Season 2 of Silk Way Star is a television co-production between China Media Group’s China Central Television (CCTV) and Kazakhstan’s Presidential Broadcasting Corporation.

This season features 12 singers from China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Malaysia, Türkiye, Serbia, South Africa, New Zealand, Brazil, Georgia and Việt Nam. They will compete across 10 themed performance nights for the title of Silk Way Star.

Among the contestants are notable names such as China’s Curley G, who rose to prominence on Sing! China and won Produce Camp 2020, and Russia’s Bogdan Shuvalov, winner of Season 12 of The Voice Russia.

In his first appearance before an international audience, Đăng Khôi took the stage wearing a designed nón lá (Vietnamese conical hat) featuring a golden dragon motif. It evoked familiar imagery of the Vietnamese countryside while adding a touch of grandeur suited to an international stage.

The conical he carried served as a symbolic greeting as he began his journey on Silk Way Star. He also brought a large number of nón lá as gifts for the judges and contestants from 11 countries, conveying Vietnamese hospitality and his desire to promote the country’s cultural identity from the moment he arrived.

This is also the first time Việt Nam has sent a representative to the competition. Đăng Khôi and his team have devoted considerable time to research, rehearsals and careful preparation for each performance, from music and choreography to stage visuals, aiming to deliver polished and emotionally engaging performances.

“Through my performances and music, I hope to introduce international audiences to the melodies, stories and cultural beauty of Việt Nam and its people,” he said.

“This is not only an opportunity for me to give my all on stage, but also a chance to showcase to the world a friendly, culturally rich and modern Việt Nam that is always open to connecting with friends from around the globe.”

After a 10-year hiatus from singing, Đăng Khôi made a strong comeback by joining the first season of Call Me By Fire in 2024, at the age of over 40.

The competition Silk Way Star comprises 10 pre-recorded episodes, each running for more than 100 minutes and broadcast in three languages: Kazakh, Chinese and English.

The first season premiered in August 2025 in Astana, Kazakhstan, featuring artists from several Asian countries and reaching audiences across international markets. This year, the competition is being held in Yiwu, China, a major hub for the country’s e-commerce industry. — VNS