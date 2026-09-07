Tuyên Quang sets out five-year plan for Việt Nam Culture Day celebrations

TUYÊN QUANG — The northern mountainous province of Tuyên Quang has drawn up a plan to organise activities marking Việt Nam Culture Day during the 2026–30 period, according to the provincial administration..

The plan includes various cultural activities to be held annually across the province, peaking in November and coinciding with the Great National Unity Festival (November 18), Việt Nam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23) and Việt Nam Culture Day (November 24).

These activities aim to preserve and promote the traditional cultural values of all ethnic groups, foster a healthy cultural environment and gradually turn culture into a driving force for socio-economic development.

They must be practical, effective, cost-efficient, safe and suited to local conditions to avoid ostentation, superficiality and waste, while being linked to socio-economic development, the building of grassroots cultural life, the growth of tourism and cultural industries and digital transformation, according to the provincial authority.

Tuyên Quang Province prioritises preserving and promoting cultural values while placing local people at the centre of these efforts.

It will mobilise the participation of the entire political system, businesses, intellectuals, artists, artisans and the community, to contribute to the creation of a healthy cultural environment rich in local identity.

Annual activities

During the 2026-30 period, many large-scale provincial-level activities will be organised, including a cultural festival for showcasing Tuyên Quang's traditional ethnic costumes and the first provincial cultural conference in 2027.

In 2028, the provincial Mass Performing Arts Festival and Tuyên Quang Culture and Tourism Week will be held.

In 2029, the province will host a festival of ethnic folk games. Tuyên Quang Culture and Tourism Week will again be held in 2030.

Localities are requested to maintain activities at the grassroots level, involving cultural and artistic performances, mass sports, folk games, songs and dances, traditional musical instruments and ethnic costume displays.

Craft villages are encouraged to present their products, while traditional cuisine and community cultural spaces will also be promoted to visitors.

Tuyên Quang encourages the establishment and replication of reading spaces and open libraries, as well as heritage preservation linked to tourism development. It also encourages every commune and ward to develop effective models for making better use of grassroots cultural and sports facilities.

Digital preservation

Science, technology and digital transformation have been identified as key solutions for cultural preservation and promotion in Tuyên Quang. The province encourages the development of digital cultural products, specialised databases, digital exhibitions, heritage maps, digital libraries and "digital stories" showcasing local culture and people.

In the education sector, the Hành Trình Di Sản (Heritage Journey) model has been implemented, helping to educate students about traditional arts, heritage, ethics, lifestyles and cultural conduct.

Tuyên Quang is also intensifying the international promotion of its culture through a global media campaign themed Ấn Tượng Việt Nam (Impressive Việt Nam), Việt Nam Cultural Week and other international exchange and cooperation activities.

Furthermore, it is exploring the use of OCOP (One Commune One Product), handicrafts and outstanding rural industrial goods as gifts that reflect the distinctive character of the province.

Through activities marking the Việt Nam Culture Day, the province aims to foster widespread cultural engagement, raise awareness of the role of culture in sustainable development and the preservation of ethnic identities and promote Tuyên Quang and its people to both domestic and international visitors.

Việt Nam is set to honour culture as a pillar of national identity, with November 24 officially designated as Việt Nam Culture Day, a new paid public holiday that reaffirms the principle that culture must continue to light the way for the nation.

The date reflects the country's cultural history, dating back to the first National Culture Conference, held on November 24, 1946, in Hà Nội following Việt Nam's independence from French colonial rule. It also reflects the strategic direction of Vietnamese cultural development over the past eight decades.

Việt Nam Culture Day will be celebrated nationwide for the first time this year, with a range of programmes honouring the country's traditional culture.

The activities will also seek to foster patriotism, national pride, civic responsibility and an aspiration to contribute to the country's prosperity and happiness in the new era, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Việt Nam Culture Day also aims to become an annual milestone for promoting the nation's image and enhancing the position and soft power of Vietnamese culture on the international stage. — VNS