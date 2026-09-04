Tóc Tiên to represent Việt Nam at Eurovision Song Contest Asia

HÀ NỘI — Tóc Tiên will be Việt Nam's representative at the inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia Grand Final which takes place in Bangkok, Thailand on November 14 .

The event is an international song competition modelled after the Eurovision Song Contest which is held annually in Europe.

The Asian version will be broadcast in partnership with Thailand’s Channel 3 and also broadcasters from a 11 countries across the continent.

Việt Nam Television's VTV3 channel will broadcast the final live.

Consisting of a single show at the Idea Live concert venue in Bangkok, the results will be decided by a 50/50 split of voting by a professional jury and the public.

Social media platform ZOOP has been selected as the competition’s exclusive partner, enabling audiences to vote, connect directly with artists and follow the contestants’ journey in real time.

Each competing entry must be under three minutes and performed by no more than six people.

The winner will be invited to perform as a guest at the Eurovision Song Contest 2027 in Burgas, Bulgaria.

Martin Green, director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said the expansion into Asia aims to create a platform that reflected the region’s diverse identities and creative energy.

Peter Settman, a representative from Voxovation - one of organising units responsible for developing the contest's Asian version - expected the event to attract millions of Asian viewers.

The Eurovision Song Contest is coordinated by the European Broadcasting Union, the world's leading alliance of public service media with 115 Members across 57 countries - along with 31 Associates in Asia, Australasia, Africa and the Americas.

Tóc Tiên, a popular V-pop singer for many years, has been selected as Việt Nam's representative.

She has been widely known since the 2015 show The Remix and subsequently made her mark with numerous songs such as Có Ai Thương Em Như Anh (Is There Anyone Who Loves Me Like You Do), Nước Mắt Em Lau Bằng Tình Yêu Mới (Wiping Away My Tears with a New Love), and 906090.

The singer has also enriched her profile through numerous television programmes and artistic projects such as Chị Đẹp Đạp Gió 2024 (Sisters Who Make Waves Việt Nam).

Tóc Tiên impressed judges and the audience with her stagecraft, sharp choreography, energetic and confident performance style and powerful vocals. — VNS