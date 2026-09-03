National Day activities still available in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Many activities will continue to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day in Hà Nội through the month of September.

The Radiant Việt Nam photo exhibition showcasing the country’s remarkable journey and significant milestones through the era of reform and global integration remains open at the Exhibition House at 93 Đinh Tiên Hoàng Street in Hoàn Kiếm Ward.

Honouring the nation's history ​​and inspiring patriotism, national pride and self-respect, the display of 130 works also showcases the country's immense achievements during the era of đổi mới (renewal) and international integration.

It is open to the public until October 10.

A space for creative products from traditional craft villages is available at 45 Tràng Tiền Street until September 26. The ART Craft Villages Design and Young Creativity exhibition shows a wide range of products and projects that apply traditional materials and craftsmanship from a contemporary perspective.

Craft villages provide inspiration for the exhibit from their rich cultural heritage, folk knowledge, longstanding handicraft techniques and abundant local materials.

Next door at 47 Tràng Tiền, the Líu La Líu Lô: A Souvenir Corner offers a fresh perspective on contemporary Vietnamese gifts until September 9.

As part of the 2026 Hà Nội Creative Design Festival, Collective SŌNSŌN and Líu Lô Arts & Craft have collaborated to create an exhibition space showcasing 13 brands and creators, featuring products ranging from ceramics, prints and handcrafted accessories to designer lifestyle goods.

A contemporary handicrafts space also draws attention to the beauty of traditional crafts at 61 Tràng Tiền Street.

The Thơ Heritage House focuses on the traditional Vietnamese art of embroidery, featuring works created through the collaboration of designers and highly skilled artisans from the Quất Động embroidery village.

People can admire rare, antique embroidered artworks and hand-embroidered pieces inspired by folk art, alongside creations that apply traditional embroidery techniques to handbags and other accessories until September 15.

On September 2, an artistic programme titled Những Lớp Phù Sa (Layers of Alluvium) was officially launched that will continue to be held every weekend.

With the Red River as its central motif, the programme tells the story of the land, the people, the craft villages, and the memories of northern Việt Nam through the language of contemporary theatre.

Contemporary folk dance serves as the primary mode of expression, combined with lullabies, xẩm (blind buskers' singing) and chầu văn (ceremonial singing) and traditional music.

The programme brings together a creative team featuring People's Artist Trần Ly Ly (scriptwriter and general director), Đặng Tiến Đạt (music director) and Meritorious Artist Cao Ngọc Anh (artistic director), alongside artists, choreographers and specialists in visual arts, sound and costume design.

According to the organisers, launching the event on National Day helps tell the story of Vietnamese identity unfolding through the soil, water, rural life, traditional crafts and folk art.

The 55-minute show will be held every weekend at the Hà Nội College of Arts Performance Hall.

For National Day on September 2, Hà Nội Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism also held a performance titled Hà Nội: Autumn of Independence next to Hoàn Kiếm Lake, which saw a massive audience.

It featured numerous renowned artists, including People's Artists Tấn Minh and Thanh Loan, Meritorious Artists Thanh Tâm, Quốc Phòng and Phương May, as well as other singers, artists and dance troupes. — VNS