Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Vietnamese movies underperform at box office during holiday

September 03, 2026 - 16:54
Two Vietnamese movies released on August 28 underperformed at the box office during the National Day holiday from August 29 to September 2.
Vietnamese mythological movie Hộ Linh Tráng Sĩ: Bí Ẩn Mộ Vua Đinh (Spirit Guardians: The Last Secret of the First Emperor) underperformed at the box office during the National Day holiday. — Photo courtesy of BHD Studio

HCM CITY — Two Vietnamese movies released on August 28 underperformed at the box office during the National Day holiday from August 29 to September 2.

Vietnamese mythological film, Hộ Linh Tráng Sĩ: Bí Ẩn Mộ Vua Đinh (Spirit Guardians: The Last Secret of the First Emperor), grossed around VNĐ24.4 billion (US$935,800), according to Box Office Vietnam, an independent box office monitoring firm.

The film, co-produced by BHD Studio and TV360, the digital content platform of Viettel Telecom, is inspired by a Vietnamese legend of the tomb of Emperor Đinh Tiên Hoàng (924-979), the first emperor of Việt Nam.

The film received high expectations from the audience because it has a massive production budget and highlights the theme of history through a series of action scenes choreographed by renowned Vietnamese-American martial artist, action choreographer, and actor Johnny Trí Nguyễn

Directed by veteran Nguyễn Phan Quang Bình, the work revolves around the seven warriors who were entrusted to fulfill their Emperor’s top-secret mission after his death.

They are pledged to escort 99 coffins of their late Emperor on seven different routes to confound enemies who threaten to violate his tomb, and to ensure that Emperor Đinh Tiên Hoàng’s resting place is an eternal secret.

The film features veteran and young actors, such as Tuấn Trần, Thiên Tú, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, People’s Artist Tự Long, Đỗ Thị Hải Yến, and Lê Vũ Long.

After the audience’s feedback on the film's pacing and runtime, the producer decided to trim 20 minutes, from 155 to 135 minutes.

The cut version has been in theatres since August 31.

Family comedy Quý Tử Vượt Giàu (Good Boy Gone Best) grosses VNĐ36.6 billion ($1.4 million) during the holiday break. — Photo courtesy of CJ HK Entertainment

Produced by CJ HK Entertainment and HKFilm, Quý Tử Vượt Giàu (Good Boy Gone Best), a remake of the 2024 Chinese comedy-drama film Successor, grossed VNĐ36.6 billion ($1.4 million).

The family comedy, directed by Nguyễn Quang Dũng, follows a wealthy couple who decide to conceal their wealth to cultivate willpower, courage, and moral character in their only son.

The film highlights family bonds, generational gaps, and how parents and children learn to listen to and understand one another.

The production features Thu Trang and Tiến Luật as the couple, and Đình Dương and Hạo Khang as the son in child and teen versions.

Both films are available in cinemas nationwide. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Pickleball World Cup starts up in Đà Nẵng

The fourth Pickleball World Cup officially began at Đà Nẵng's Tiên Sơn Sports Centre, drawing around 4,000 players from 80 countries worldwide in competitions in men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles in the Open, Senior, Master, Junior and Kids events.
Life & Style

Green escapes at the foot of Pha Đin Pass

Drawing on natural landscapes, agricultural production and cultural traditions, local people are gradually developing a range of tourism experiences designed to encourage visitors to stay longer and discover more of the area.
Life & Style

Museums enter the digital age

From 3D displays and virtual tours to AI assistants and digital collections, museums across Việt Nam are rethinking how heritage is preserved, presented and experienced, with technology opening new ways for the public to connect with the past.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom