Vietnamese movies underperform at box office during holiday

HCM CITY — Two Vietnamese movies released on August 28 underperformed at the box office during the National Day holiday from August 29 to September 2.

Vietnamese mythological film, Hộ Linh Tráng Sĩ: Bí Ẩn Mộ Vua Đinh (Spirit Guardians: The Last Secret of the First Emperor), grossed around VNĐ24.4 billion (US$935,800), according to Box Office Vietnam, an independent box office monitoring firm.

The film, co-produced by BHD Studio and TV360, the digital content platform of Viettel Telecom, is inspired by a Vietnamese legend of the tomb of Emperor Đinh Tiên Hoàng (924-979), the first emperor of Việt Nam.

The film received high expectations from the audience because it has a massive production budget and highlights the theme of history through a series of action scenes choreographed by renowned Vietnamese-American martial artist , action choreographer, and actor Johnny Trí Nguyễn

Directed by veteran Nguyễn Phan Quang Bình, the work revolves around the seven warriors who were entrusted to fulfill their Emperor’s top-secret mission after his death.

They are pledged to escort 99 coffins of their late Emperor on seven different routes to confound enemies who threaten to violate his tomb, and to ensure that Emperor Đinh Tiên Hoàng’s resting place is an eternal secret.

The film features veteran and young actors, such as Tuấn Trần, Thiên Tú, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, People’s Artist Tự Long, Đỗ Thị Hải Yến, and Lê Vũ Long.

After the audience’s feedback on the film's pacing and runtime, the producer decided to trim 20 minutes, from 155 to 135 minutes.

The cut version has been in theatres since August 31.

Produced by CJ HK Entertainment and HKFilm, Quý Tử Vượt Giàu (Good Boy Gone Best), a remake of the 2024 Chinese comedy-drama film Successor, grossed VNĐ36.6 billion ($1.4 million).

The family comedy, directed by Nguyễn Quang Dũng, follows a wealthy couple who decide to conceal their wealth to cultivate willpower, courage, and moral character in their only son.

The film highlights family bonds, generational gaps, and how parents and children learn to listen to and understand one another.

The production features Thu Trang and Tiến Luật as the couple, and Đình Dương and Hạo Khang as the son in child and teen versions.

Both films are available in cinemas nationwide. — VNS