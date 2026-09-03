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Home Life & Style

Lê Quý Dương named Honorary Professor at Mongolian university

September 03, 2026 - 15:19
Theatre director Lê Quý Dương was named Honorary Professor of the Mongolian National University of Arts and Culture (MNUAC) on September 2 at the Embassy of Mongolia in Việt Nam.
From right MNUAC Rector Ariunjoloo Myagmardorj, Director Lê Quý Dương, Mongolian Ambassador Ganbaatar Hulan and Cultural Attaché Galbaa Davkharbayar at the ceremony. Photo courtesy of the organisers.

Mongolian Ambassador to Việt Nam Ganbaatar Hulan congratulated Dương and praised his contributions, initiatives and efforts to expand and strengthen cooperation between the two countries in culture, the arts and education.

“His work has contributed to enhancing mutual understanding and strengthening friendship between the two peoples,” the ambassador said at the ceremony.

Dương is President of the Festival and Collaborative Theatre Committee (FACT) and has been an Executive Council Member of the International Theatre Institute (ITI/UNESCO) since 2014.

Dương expressed at the ceremony his wish to continue working with the MNUAC on projects to train Mongolian arts students and stage artistic programmes showcasing the cultural identities and traditions of both countries.

“I hope to expand research in areas of cooperation and promote international-scale theatre, event and festival projects between Việt Nam and Mongolia,” Dương said.

Dương has written, produced and directed nearly 200 large-scale festivals in Việt Nam and around the world. He graduated from a directing course at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Australia and received a William Fulbright Scholarship to study film directing at the Los Angeles Film School (LAFS) in Hollywood, California.

Most recently, Dương wrote and directed Đất Thép (Steel Land), an experimental theatre production dedicated to soldiers and civilians who sacrificed their lives for national liberation and reunification.

The ceremony was held as part of celebrations marking Việt Nam’s National Day, with the participation of embassy representatives and Ariunjoloo Myagmardorj, Rector of the MNUAC. — VNS

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