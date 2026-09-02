Hà Nội celebrates National Day with diverse cultural experiences

HÀ NỘI — During the five-day National Day holiday, Hà Nội offered residents and visitors a vibrant programme of heritage tours, exhibitions, traditional performances and immersive cultural activities, transforming the city into an even more lively destination.

Blessed with mild, sunny weather during this year’s holiday, the Temple of Literature became a popular destination for both Hanoians and visitors from across the country, thanks to its diverse cultural experience programmes.

Despite the large crowds, the ticketing area remained orderly and well organised, welcoming both domestic visitors and international tourists eager to explore Việt Nam’s history and cultural heritage.

At the area surrounding Văn (Literature) Lake, visitors enjoyed traditional folk games, such as ném còn (throwing a sacred ball through a ring), ô ăn quan (mandarin square capturing), skipping rope and bamboo pole dancing. Many families also came to have calligraphy written for them ahead of the new school year.

Nguyễn Văn Dũng from Ô Diên Commune, Hà Nội said he took his children to the relic site to learn more about Việt Nam’s tradition of valuing education, while also enjoying traditional folk games and gaining useful experiences.

“The peaceful atmosphere here also gives my family a chance to relax together after the hustle and bustle of everyday life. It makes it easier for us to share advice and words of encouragement with our children,” Dũng said.

Meanwhile, the Hà Nội Museum in Từ Liêm Ward hosted a range of cultural activities for the public to mark National Day on September 2.

One of the activities drawing considerable public interest was the exhibition Hà Nội Master Plan – A 100-Year Vision, which presents major orientations for the capital’s planning, spatial development and long-term development strategy. Scale models and 3D mapping technology bring the planning concepts to life, helping visitors see what Hà Nội could look like in the future.

During the holiday, the Hà Nội Museum also hosted a talk and a photo exhibition featuring the capital’s history, memories and changing appearance, while creating spaces for the public to engage with and enjoy culture.

The museum also organised educational and hands-on activities introducing traditional craft villages. Visitors made tò he (rice dough) figurines and Chàng Sơn conical fans, learning about the techniques, cultural values and enduring vitality of some of Hà Nội’s representative craft villages.

Hỏa Lò Prison was also a popular destination, attracting large numbers of residents and visitors over the long weekend.

Nguyễn Anh Khoa from Cổ Nhuế Ward, Hà Nội, said Hỏa Lò Prison was the first destination he and his group chose to visit for the holiday. Although he lives in Hà Nội and has passed by the site many times, this was the first time he had been inside.

“I have read about Hỏa Lò Prison and learned that it was once used to detain tens of thousands of Vietnamese patriots and revolutionaries.

"Despite being brutally tortured and beaten, and despite many sacrificing their lives, the prisoners never lost their revolutionary will or patriotic spirit. They turned the prison into a school where they raised political awareness and spread the Party’s revolutionary policies. My friends and I wanted to come here to experience that spirit of patriotism for ourselves,” he said.

Art experiences

During the National Day holiday, visitors to Hà Nội had another cultural destination to explore: the Hà Nội Memories Cultural Space, located at 11A Ngũ Xã Street, Ba Đình Ward, in which participants were able to join the Patriotic Tour.

The space recreated the atmosphere of Hà Nội during the subsidy era and the simple National Day celebrations of a bygone time. Behind a small door lies a modest collective apartment, complete with a frog-shaped electric fan, an old radio and a black-and-white television showing images of President Hồ Chí Minh reading the Declaration of Independence.

It also showcases familiar scenes from old Hà Nội, including street tea stalls, newspaper stands, book rental shops, public water taps and leisure spots for young people, as well as household items made from aircraft wreckage and bomb casings left over from the war. A warning bell fashioned from a bomb casing is another exhibit that leaves a strong impression on visitors.

Unlike traditional exhibitions, the tour adopted a 'glassless museum' concept, allowing visitors to directly touch, handle, use and interact with a range of artefacts, offering a multi-sensory way to experience stories from the past.

One of the more exciting activities was the Make Uncle Hồ’s Sandals workshop. Using simple materials, participants made miniature rubber sandals and turned them into small keyrings, which they could carry as souvenirs and reminders of President Hồ Chí Minh’s simple lifestyle.

Meanwhile, the Community Music programme at the Octagonal Pavilion by Hoàn Kiếm Lake entertained visitors with circus, variety and magic performances staged in an open-air setting.

From August 29 to September 2, admission fees were also waived for all Vietnamese citizens at most scenic attractions, historical sites and cultural facilities across Hà Nội.

With celebrations taking place across historical landmarks, museums and public spaces, the capital offered something for every visitor, from history enthusiasts and families to art lovers seeking an authentic Vietnamese holiday experience. — VNS