Lost in Cốc Tình’s green wonderland

LÀO CAI — High in the mountains of Suối Giàng, where cool air lingers throughout the year, Cốc Tình offers an enchanting escape into a landscape of ancient trees, moss-covered rocks and dense green forest.

Suối Giàng has long been known for its refreshing climate, ancient Shan Tuyết tea trees and largely unspoiled mountain scenery. Before the 2025 administrative reorganisation, the area belonged to Suối Giàng Commune in Văn Chấn District, Yên Bái Province, about 12km from the district centre and at an elevation of nearly 1,400m.

Following the 2025 administrative restructuring, the former Suối Giàng Commune became part of Văn Chấn Commune in Lào Cai Province.

Among the area’s attractions, Cốc Tình stands out for its secluded, almost otherworldly landscape. Moss-covered rock walls, giant tree roots gripping the stone, small wooden bridges and rough steps winding through the forest create an atmosphere that feels both familiar and mysterious.

From the moment visitors pass through the entrance, the landscape seems to draw them into a different rhythm.

Small stone steps carpeted with green moss lead deeper into the forest. The air is cool and humid, yet remarkably fresh. As visitors venture farther in, the surroundings grow quieter, encouraging them to slow down and take in the details.

For Czech visitor Petrek Ludek, the experience offered a welcome break from the pressures of everyday life.

“Just a minute at Cốc Tình made me forget all my worries and pressures. This was my first time here, and I was amazed that such a beautiful and pristine place still exists,” he said.

Ludek said he was particularly drawn to the moss-covered ground, the cool mountain air and the sense of discovering the forest’s hidden stories.

“I love the green moss glowing in the sunlight and the scent of the forest in the cool, fresh air. I love discovering the stories of the mountains here. I will definitely come back to explore more beautiful and safe places in Việt Nam,” he said.

Cốc Tình’s appeal lies in the way nature has shaped the landscape. Natural rock formations create narrow passages, low arches and shaded corners beneath the forest canopy. Rather than appearing stark and rugged, the rocks are softened by layers of moss, ferns and wild plants growing from tiny cracks.

In many places, the roots of large trees twist across the rock faces, gripping steep stone blocks like living sculptures shaped over time.

The combination of stone, moss, tree trunks and ancient roots gives Cốc Tình its distinctive character. The landscape feels both rugged and delicate, reflecting the resilience and quiet beauty of an old mountain forest.

A small wooden bridge crosses a hollow in the rocky terrain, offering views of dense foliage and slender tree trunks rising above the vivid green undergrowth.

Looking up through the canopy, visitors can see shafts of sunlight filtering between the branches. The light falls softly on the stones, paths and moss below, giving the forest a constantly changing appearance.

Some sections of the trail are narrow, with simple stone paving or uneven steps winding between steep rock faces and dense vegetation. The terrain adds a mild sense of adventure without making the walk overly demanding.

Then the bamboo forest comes into view.

Tall, slender bamboo stalks rise almost vertically towards the sky, their leafy crowns spreading overhead to form a natural canopy. Viewed from below, the grove seems to extend endlessly upwards, creating a deep green corridor and one of Cốc Tình’s most striking scenes.

Together with the rocky formations, the bamboo adds another dimension to the landscape, at times evoking the misty mountain settings of martial arts films.

Beyond the rocks and bamboo, winding trails, simple wooden railings and small bridges blend naturally into the surroundings without detracting from the forest itself.

That balance is perhaps Cốc Tình’s greatest appeal. Rather than relying on large structures or elaborate attractions, the site draws attention to the quieter details of the forest: moss-covered stone steps, tree roots wrapped around rocks, sunlight filtering through bamboo leaves and the sound of footsteps fading into the greenery.

For those looking for a slower, more immersive encounter with nature, Cốc Tình offers a peaceful journey into the forests of Suối Giàng, where the landscape itself remains the main attraction.

With its mossy paths, towering bamboo and striking rock formations, Cốc Tình offers a distinctive mountain experience shaped more by nature than by development. — VNS