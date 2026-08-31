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Cà Mau unveils Việt Nam’s largest tourist hot-air balloon

August 31, 2026 - 11:08
The Cà Mau Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism held a ceremony on August 31, 2026 at Hùng Vương Square in Bạc Liêu Ward to unveil Việt Nam’s largest tourist hot-air balloon, part of the first Cà Mau Heritage Culture Day and Hot-Air Balloon Festival 2026.
Groups of visitors look around and pose for souvenir photos at Hùng Vương Square during the first Cà Mau Heritage Culture Day and Hot-Air Balloon Festival 2026. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Kiệt

CÀ MAU — The Cà Mau Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism held a ceremony on August 31, 2026 at Hùng Vương Square in Bạc Liêu Ward to unveil Việt Nam’s largest tourist hot-air balloon, part of the first Cà Mau Heritage Culture Day and Hot-Air Balloon Festival 2026.

Cà Mau provincial leaders and delegates perform the ceremony unveiling Việt Nam’s largest tourist hot-air balloon. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Kiệt
Hùng Vương Square in Bạc Liêu Ward, the venue for the first Cà Mau Heritage Culture Day and Hot-Air Balloon Festival 2026. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Kiệt
Hùng Vương Square in Bạc Liêu Ward, ablaze with the colours of the hot-air balloons. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Kiệ
Visitors and local residents turn out in large numbers to look around and pose for souvenir photos during the first Cà Mau Heritage Culture Day and Hot-Air Balloon Festival 2026. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Kiệt

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