Cà Mau unveils Việt Nam’s largest tourist hot-air balloon

Cần Thơ expands livelihood support for Khmer households
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|Groups of visitors look around and pose for souvenir photos at Hùng Vương Square during the first Cà Mau Heritage Culture Day and Hot-Air Balloon Festival 2026. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Kiệt
CÀ MAU — The Cà Mau Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism held a ceremony on August 31, 2026 at Hùng Vương Square in Bạc Liêu Ward to unveil Việt Nam’s largest tourist hot-air balloon, part of the first Cà Mau Heritage Culture Day and Hot-Air Balloon Festival 2026.
|Cà Mau provincial leaders and delegates perform the ceremony unveiling Việt Nam’s largest tourist hot-air balloon. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Kiệt
|Hùng Vương Square in Bạc Liêu Ward, the venue for the first Cà Mau Heritage Culture Day and Hot-Air Balloon Festival 2026. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Kiệt
|Hùng Vương Square in Bạc Liêu Ward, ablaze with the colours of the hot-air balloons. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Kiệ
|Visitors and local residents turn out in large numbers to look around and pose for souvenir photos during the first Cà Mau Heritage Culture Day and Hot-Air Balloon Festival 2026. — VNA/VNS Photo Tuấn Kiệt