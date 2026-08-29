Vĩnh Long serves up rich array of local specialties for National Day holiday

HCM CITY – Vĩnh Long Province is rolling out a diverse range of tourism products and strengthening safety measures to welcome domestic and international visitors during the five-day National Day holiday from August 29 to September 2.

To ensure a smooth experience for visitors, Vĩnh Long’s tourism sector is taking comprehensive measures to ensure security and safety on roads and waterways, while actively refreshing its garden tourism products and craft village tours under the motto “Safe – Friendly – Quality”.

According to Dương Hoàng Sum, director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the department has worked closely with relevant agencies to strengthen inspections and remind tourism and service businesses to strictly comply with regulations.

Authorities are focusing on inspecting safety conditions at bus stations, ferry terminals and river crossings, particularly tourist piers and inland waterway passenger vessels.

The provincial Department of Construction has instructed its agencies to tighten management of ferry terminals and river-crossing piers, deploy sufficient vessels to increase services, and arrange staff around the clock to reduce waiting times and ensure convenient travel for residents and visitors.

The Inland Waterway Port Authority is responsible for closely inspecting the technical safety conditions of passenger vessels.

Authorities will refuse to allow vessels that fail to meet safety requirements to leave the pier, while tourist piers lacking the necessary legal conditions will have their operations suspended.

Sum said that alongside safety measures, the provincial tourism sector is focusing on attracting visitors by improving service quality and refreshing distinctive local products.

Vĩnh Long aims to develop its own tourism identity by making the most of its long coastline, centuries-old to 1,000-year-old Theravada Buddhist Khmer pagodas, the garden and river ecosystems along the Tiền and Cổ Chiên rivers, and its century-old brick and pottery craft heritage.

The provincial Tourism Promotion Centre is working with travel agencies to develop attractive, distinctive tours connecting destinations across the province.

Visitors can enjoy peaceful stays at internationally accredited homestays and sample Mekong Delta cuisine on An Bình, Dài and Mây islets.

In particular, cultural and historical tours marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2 are being promoted at memorial sites dedicated to prominent revolutionary leaders from Vĩnh Long.

A highlight of this year’s holiday tourism programme is a journey to explore the Mang Thít red-brick craft village, a renowned contemporary heritage area featuring old brick kilns in their distinctive red hues along the province’s canals.

Visitors can also experience other unique traditional craft villages, including Phước Định yellow apricot village, the Mây Islet rice paper-making village in Trà Ôn, and the Bình Minh tofu-skin craft village.

These programmes combine the promotion and direct consumption of OCOP products and local specialties at destinations, creating a complete visitor experience while supporting the local economy.

Vĩnh Long’s tourism infrastructure is currently well equipped to serve a diverse range of visitors.

The province has 356 accommodation establishments, including 121 hotels, 163 guesthouses and 70 homestays.

The sector is supported by 66 travel companies, including 19 international and 47 domestic operators, which are ready to design and connect flexible tours and itineraries.

The province also boasts 25 representative tourism destinations at the Mekong Delta level and 13 provincial-level tourism sites and destinations to welcome visitors during the holiday.

With comprehensive preparations covering infrastructure, tourism products and strict safety controls, Vĩnh Long is expected to offer domestic and international visitors a safe, fulfilling National Day holiday in 2026, featuring a rich range of local cultural experiences. – VNS