Lào Cai launches smart tourism platform

LÀO CAI — Lào Cai has launched the Lào Cai Tour, a smart tourism platform aimed at promoting the application of science, technology and digital transformation in the province’s tourism sector.

The platform was developed by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in coordination with IGB JSC as part of efforts to implement Resolution No 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation.

Lào Cai Tour is designed not only as a source of tourism information but also as a digital platform connecting local authorities, businesses, residents and visitors.

It provides a common space where tourism-related stakeholders can share information, interact and promote products and services.

Through the platform, information on Lào Cai’s destinations, culture, people and natural attractions is presented in a more accessible and convenient digital format.

Lào Cai Tour incorporates technologies and features including artificial intelligence (AI), digital maps, destination databases, visual content, QR codes and other smart services.

Visitors can use the platform to search for information, choose destinations, plan itineraries and explore the province’s natural and cultural attractions.

The platform is also intended to reduce visitors’ reliance on information from multiple sources by bringing tourism-related information together in one place, supporting them before, during and after their trips.

For tourism businesses, cooperatives, household businesses and service providers, Lào Cai Tour provides an additional digital channel to introduce products and services, promote brands and connect with customers.

The move is expected to contribute to the development of a more coordinated digital tourism environment, with data and technology playing a greater role in improving service quality and the competitiveness of local tourism.

As the technology partner involved in researching and developing the platform, IGB said the launch was only the beginning of a longer-term process.

The company will continue working with the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, local authorities and tourism businesses to improve the database, develop new features and expand the platform.

The aim is to make Lào Cai Tour more useful for local residents, convenient for visitors and supportive of tourism management and business activities.

The platform is also expected to help promote Lào Cai’s natural, cultural and historical values to domestic and international visitors, while contributing to the province’s image as a dynamic and modern destination with distinctive cultural identity. — VNS