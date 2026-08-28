Hà Nội to showcase traditional and modern cultural heritage during National Day celebrations

HÀ NỘI — A wide range of cultural, artistic, sporting, tourism and entertainment activities will take place in Hà Nội to celebrate the 81st National Day of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, offering residents and visitors opportunities to enjoy the festive atmosphere during the landmark occasion.

In Hoàn Kiếm Ward, the Hà Nội Chèo Theatre will present a large-scale programme on September 1 and 2 at the area around Bà Kiệu Temple Flower Garden.

In addition, the city's theatres will stage performances in several localities. On August 31, the Thăng Long Theatre, the Hà Nội Circus and Variety Arts Theatre, the Hà Nội Cải Lương Theatre and the Thăng Long Water Puppet Theatre will perform in Đan Phượng, Minh Châu, Bát Tràng and Đại Xuyên communes, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hà Nội Drama Theatre will entertain audiences in Phúc Sơn Commune on September 2.

At the square outside Mỹ Đình Stadium in Từ Liêm Ward, the Thăng Long Theatre will stage an artistic programme on September 2. On the same day, the Hà Nội Cải Lương Theatre will perform at Thống Nhất Park in Hai Bà Trưng Ward, while the Thăng Long Water Puppet Theatre will stage a performance at Lạc Long Quân Flower Garden in Tây Hồ Ward.

A series of artistic programmes showcasing Hà Nội’s cultural identity will also be staged for the public, including Chuyện Hà Nội – Một Ngày Rất Hà Nội (Hà Nội Stories – A Very Hà Nội Day) and Người Con Gái Hà Thành (The Hà Nội Girl) at Chuông Vàng Theatre, 72 Hàng Bạc Street on August 29.

Alongside the live performances, the city will organise around 50 screenings planned in suburban areas. Another 20 screenings will be held at Kim Đồng Cinema and 2/9 Cinema in Sơn Tây Ward throughout August and early September.

Exhibitions and displays will also be held at various venues across the city. From August 28 to September 6, the photo exhibition Rạng Rỡ Non Sông Việt Nam (Việt Nam Shines with Pride) will be held at the Exhibition House at 93 Đinh Tiên Hoàng Street in Hoàn Kiếm Ward.

As part of the National Day celebrations, the Hà Nội Culture and Library Centre will display a variety of books and newspapers on September 2 at the Hà Nội Library, 47 Bà Triệu Street, Cửa Nam Ward.

From August 26 to September 15, the Tràng Tiền area will host a showcase of creative products from traditional craft villages, along with a contemporary craft art space.

The Special National Relic Site of Văn Miếu–Quốc Tử Giám (the Temple of Literature) has been organising a wide range of activities, including traditional folk games, recreational activities, entertainment programmes, visits and hands-on experiences at exhibition stalls, as well as cultural performances and exchanges. A reading culture festival and heritage discovery activities will also be held.

Within the main temple grounds, visitors can enjoy activities including a wood carving experience and night tours, alongside exhibitions, workshops and creative activities inspired by the site’s heritage.

Meanwhile, the Ngọc Sơn Temple Special National Relic Site is making preparations to host incense-offering ceremonies for central and city leaders, diplomatic delegations, local residents and visitors at various heritage sites across the city.

Hỏa Lò Prison Relic Site will host discussions between historical witnesses and visiting groups, daytime theatrical performances and the opening of the special exhibition Tâm Son, Chí Thép (Steadfast Hearts, Unyielding Will).

Visitors to the Hanoi Museum can explore the Hanoi Master Plan with a 100-year vision, attend a talk titled Fire on the Rails, view the Hanoi in My Heart photo exhibition and take part in hands-on educational activities highlighting traditional crafts.

A highlight of the National Day celebrations will be fireworks displays staged at five locations across Hà Nội: in front of the Hà Nội Mới newspaper headquarters, in front of Hà Nội Post Office, at Dừa Island in Thống Nhất Park, at the F1 racetrack at the National Sports Complex and in the Lạc Long Quân Flower Garden.

The fireworks displays will last for 15 minutes and start at 9pm on September 2.

Hà Nội will also waive entrance fees to multiple tourist attractions, historical sites and cultural facilities that normally charge admission on National Day.

The programme of cultural and artistic activities will help create a festive and joyful atmosphere, and promote the image of Hà Nội as a cultured, civilised and modern capital during the National Day celebrations. — VNS