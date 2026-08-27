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Quảng Ngãi: 8,100 national flags form shape of Việt Nam

August 27, 2026 - 16:59
People from all walks of life joined together to create a map of Việt Nam from 8,100 national flags at Ba Tơ Park in Nghĩa Lộ Ward, the central province of Quảng Ngãi, on August 27, in a bid to mark the 81st anniversary of August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – 2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026).
A large number of officials, Youth Union members, young people, students and local residents assemble a map of Việt Nam using 8,100 national flags. — VNA/VNS Lê Phước Ngọc

QUẢNG NGÃI — People from all walks of life joined together to create a map of Việt Nam from 8,100 national flags at Ba Tơ Park in Nghĩa Lộ Ward, the central province of Quảng Ngãi, on August 27, in a bid to mark the 81st anniversary of August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – 2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026).

The activity has been registered for a Việt Nam record, creating a special highlight as people across the country prepare to celebrate the nation's major anniversaries.

Phạm Thị Nương Nương, 36, a resident of Nghĩa Lộ Ward, said she had eagerly looked forward to the event and arrived early. Taking part in creating an image of the country from national flags was a deeply meaningful experience, reflecting national pride, a strong sense of identity and aspirations for the homeland to develop and reach further.

For younger generations, the programme offered a direct experience of the nation's history and traditions.

Nguyễn Lê Trà My, a student at Trần Quốc Tuấn High School, said contributing to the creation of the map of Việt Nam gives her a deeper appreciation of the value of independence and freedom, while strengthening her gratitude to previous generations who had sacrificed for the Fatherland.

The experience also encouraged students to recognise their responsibility to study and develop themselves, carry on the nation's traditions and make their own contribution to the country's development.

Trần Đình Trường, Chairman of the Nghĩa Lộ People's Committee, stressed that the 8,100 flags are not simply 8,100 pieces forming a map of Việt Nam, but represent people's affection for the Fatherland and a powerful image of solidarity, patriotism and aspirations for progress.

“Through this activity, we hope history will not only be recalled through books and stories, but also felt, experienced and passed on through the direct participation of the community, particularly younger generations,” he said.

In this way, historical values, the tradition of patriotism and national pride can be carried forward through tangible, accessible and meaningful experiences, Trường added. — VNA/VNS

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