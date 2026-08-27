Bắc Ninh youth take traditional crafts to wider markets

BẮC NINH — Young people in Bắc Ninh are using digital tools to promote traditional craft products, helping workshops reach new customers while preserving skills and cultural values passed down through generations.

At Phù Lãng Pottery Village, which has a history of nearly 800 years, Đoàn Minh Ngọc is combining traditional pottery techniques from her family with new technology and product development.

Her Ngọc Pottery workshop has developed multifunctional pottery using an environmentally friendly glaze designed to retain fragrances and reduce odours.

Modern machinery is used for refining materials and some production stages, reducing manual work and improving precision while retaining the distinctive character of Phù Lãng pottery.

Digital technology has also been introduced into product management and sales. Each product carries a QR code allowing customers to check its materials, production process and cultural story.

The system helps the workshop meet requirements for exports to Japan, the Republic of Korea and several European markets.

Ngọc’s workshop also uses its website and Facebook, TikTok and Zalo accounts to promote products, reaching customers beyond the craft village and gradually approaching international markets.

At Thổ Hà rice-paper village in Vân Hà Ward, young residents are taking a similar approach.

More than 300 households in the village make rice paper, providing regular employment for over 1,000 workers. The craft was recognised as national intangible cultural heritage in June 2025, creating further opportunities for branding, tourism and market development.

The Youth Union has organised training in digital content production and community-based tourism. Young people have also helped introduce products and develop digital maps with QR codes for local heritage sites and craft villages.

In Nam Dương Commune, young people are helping Chũ noodle producers create photos and videos for Facebook and TikTok, introducing production processes and the story behind the local speciality.

Digital thinking

Bắc Ninh has 87 craft and traditional craft villages, including Đồng Kỵ wood carving, Đại Bái bronze casting and Kế rice crackers.

For these villages, digital transformation is no longer limited to putting product information on social media. It can support traceability, online sales, brand building and links between craft production and tourism.

The approach is in line with Resolution No 57-NQ/TW, which identifies science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers of development and stronger competitiveness.

For traditional crafts, the task is to turn that direction into practical changes in production, promotion and market access.

Young people can play an important role by learning traditional skills from older generations while using their knowledge of technology and digital communications to promote local products.

Hà Thái Sơn, Deputy Secretary of the Bắc Ninh Provincial Youth Union and Chairman of the provincial Việt Nam Youth Federation, said digital transformation, science and technology and innovation should respond to the practical needs of young people and local communities.

For craft villages, he said, technology could expand product promotion and sales while creating more opportunities for young people to contribute to cultural preservation, economic development and entrepreneurship based on local strengths. — VNS