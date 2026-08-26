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Home Life & Style

Hải Phòng to introduce first pedestrian zone

August 26, 2026 - 14:31
The opening ceremony will be held at 6pm featuring a special music and arts performance and a Hải Phòng's delicacies demonstration performed by leading artisans and chefs.
Hải Phòng will launch its first pedestrian zone on August 28 which will be operate every Friday and Saturday. — Photo sunparadiseland.com

HẢI PHÒNG — Hải Phòng will officially open its night pedestrian area on August 28, a new feature to attract more visitors and promote attractions.

The zone extends from the Quang Trung-Mê Linh intersection to the intersection of Trần Hưng Đạo Street and Hoa Phượng Gas Station. It also connects to the City Opera House Square and the Flagpole Yard area.

It is designed as a continuous experiential route with clearly defined functional zones, aiming to optimise interaction between residents and visitors.

According to the city's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, this move is one of activities to develop the night-time economy, diversify tourism, cultural and service products, and create unique landscape highlights for the urban centre.

The opening ceremony will be held at 6pm featuring a special music and arts performance and a Hải Phòng's delicacies demonstration performed by leading artisans and chefs.

The zone would be open every Friday and Saturday and the City Opera House Square would be the centre to hold performances and shows. There will also be about 30 booths selling cuisine, specialties and OCOP products.

Visitors will have opportunities to talk and learn from artisans and chefs at the venue.

In addition there will be many other community cultural exchange, street activities and nighttime experiences to learn more about the city's traditional values.

To attract young people and teenagers, the organisers will collaborate with VNG Corporation to organise e-sports games and modern technology experiences on October 17 and 18.

Lê Trung Kiên, vice chairman of the Hải Phòng People's Committee, said the pedestrian zone plan aimed to boost the city's nighttime economy and gradually establish organised, distinctive spaces for nighttime cultural, sports, culinary, musical and entertainment activities.

The initiative also creates opportunities for effective linkas between tourism, commerce, and local products. The model is designed to operate using modern methods, emphasising the application of digital technology, promoting cashless payment habits and encouraging convenient service solutions. — VNS

walking streets pedestrian area Hai Phong City

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